Tusculum University shot a season-low 23.2 percent from the field as Anderson University picked up a 66-50 victory in South Atlantic Conference women's basketball on Wednesday evening at Pioneer Arena.
The Pioneers (11-2, 11-2 SAC), who entered the game ranked 22nd in the WBCA Top 25 and 13th in the D2SIDA Top 25, hit just one of their first 17 shots and trailed by as many as 24 points in the third quarter against the Trojans (10-6, 9-5 SAC), who shot 44.8 percent (26-for-58) from the field in the game.
Tusculum finished 16-for-69 from the floor, including 4-for-17 from 3-point range, and went just over nine minutes without a field goal in the first half as Anderson went on a 29-7 run spanning more than 16 minutes of the first and second quarters.
Britney Bailey scored a season-high 20 points and recorded her fourth double-double in the last five games with a team-high 11 rebounds for the Trojans, who received 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists from J'Mya Cutter and 13 points from Samantha Michel.
Maddie Sutton registered her NCAA Division II-leading 11th double-double of the season and her seventh in a row, leading the Pioneers with 15 points and a game-high 18 rebounds. Aliyah Miller added 12 points off the bench and Marta Rodrigues contributed 11 points.
Tusculum was outrebounded 50-37 by Anderson, through the Pioneers had 18 offensive rebounds and forced the Trojans into 19 turnovers. Brianna Dixon led the Pioneers with a season-high four steals as Tusculum converted the 19 Anderson turnovers into 16 points.
The Pioneers went up 7-2 in the game's first two minutes as Sutton went 4-for-4 from the foul line and Dixon drained a 3-pointer. However, Dixon's 3 would be the only field goal of the quarter for Tusculum, which missed its final 15 shots as Anderson outscored the Pioneers 14-1 to take a 16-8 lead after one period.
A basket by Rodrigues on the first possession of the second quarter ended the Tusculum drought, but Anderson went on an 8-0 run to take a 31-14 lead on a basket by Bailey with 2:16 left in the first half. Rodrigues, who scored seven of the Pioneers' nine points in the second quarter, hit a 3-pointer with 1:39 left to end the run, but Kaitlin Bailey hit a putback just before time expired to send Anderson to the locker room with a 33-17 lead.
Britney Bailey led Anderson with 12 points and six rebounds in the first half as the Trojans shot 41.2 percent (14-for-34) from the field and 2-for-10 from 3-point range. Sutton and Rodrigues had seven points each in the first half for the Pioneers, with Sutton grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds, but Tusculum shot a dismal 5-for-35 (14.3 percent) from the field.
Anderson went on a 10-2 run to start the third quarter, taking its largest lead at 43-19 on a layup by Britney Bailey with 5:44 left. The Trojans shot 53.8 percent (7-for-13) from the field in the quarter and led 49-28 entering the fourth quarter.
Tusculum came to life at the start of the fourth quarter, holding the Trojans scoreless for more than 3 1/2 minutes while cutting the deficit to 49-37 on two foul shots by Dixon with 7:37 left. Tusculum pulled within 53-42 on a 3-pointer by Miller with 5:19 left, but the Pioneers would go scoreless for more than three minutes as Anderson built its lead back to 58-42 on a Cutter layup with 2:17 remaining.
Miller, the only substitute off the bench for the Pioneers, played 25 minutes and shot 4-for-10 from the field, including 2-for-5 from 3-point range. Tusculum went 14-for-18 from the foul line as a team while Anderson shot 12-for-14 from the stripe.
The Pioneers travel to Queens at 5:30 p.m. Monday.