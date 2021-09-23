ELIZABETHTON — Aidan Collier knew the course conditions wouldn’t be ideal.
He simply strived to make what he could out of it. Of course, in his case, that’s shooting 3-under par.
Collier once again improved his district tournament score for his junior year, shooting 69 at Elizabethton Municipal Golf Club in the District 1-A tournament. His medalist round led North Greene’s boys to the district tournament championship on Wednesday.
Sound familiar? It should, because Collier and the Huskies have now done the exact same thing three straight seasons. North Greene had won the past two District 2-A crowns before relocating to District 1-A this year. New district, same result.
“I knew it was going to be a long day … if you just stay patient, it’ll come to you eventually,” Collier said.
Only a brief weather delay interrupted his round, which featured six birdies. Four of them came on his back nine. Collier birdied three par-5 holes — 5, 6 and 11 — along with the par-3 10th hole before back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16, both par-4.
From a 77 his freshman season, Collier lowered his district score to 71 last year before shaving two more strokes off this fall. Putting, according to Collier, has made a world of difference.
“It wasn’t ever a downfall in my game, but it was holding me back from shooting better scores,” Collier said.
Not the case Wednesday. And the Huskies benefited heavily, scoring 332 as a team to edge runner-up University High (333).
Rickey Compton shot 38-41 for his total of 79. Jeshua Crawford finished at 82, improving by eight strokes on the back nine (45-37). Evan Starnes shot 51 on the front and back for a score of 102.
Conor Fitzgerald shot a non-counting 124 for North Greene.
REBELS THIRD
South Greene will join the Huskies at next week’s Region 1-A tournament. The Rebels shot 338 to place third as a team.
Daniel Worley led South Greene with his 77, shooting 38-39. Freshman Kolben Gregg dropped three strokes on the back nine (41-38) to shoot 79.
Worley, a junior, had requested to play in the No. 2 spot, allowing Gregg to move to No. 1.
“I think it’s really helped Daniel’s game, taken some pressure off of him … he’s playing really well right now,” Rebels coach Jeff Hartman said. “Kolben has handled the pressure (of playing No. 1) really well.”
Benji Conner (39-45) shot 84, with Dustin Crum’s 98 (46-52) rounding out South Greene’s score.
With 352 strokes, Chuckey-Doak placed fourth as a team, but two Black Knights qualified individually for the Region 1-A tournament. Tyler Morrison’s 84 (41-43) and Jordan Pruitt’s 85 (41-44) led Chuckey-Doak.
Avery Armstrong shot 91 (46-45), and Samuel Riddle carded a 92 (47-45) for the Black Knights’ team score. Ethan Smith had a non-counting 102 (50-52).
Competing individually, West Greene’s Tilynn Willett qualified for regionals with his 81, shooting 41-40.
Conner Campbell shot 104 (51-53) to represent the Buffaloes as well.
Hampton’s Avery Hill (75) and Johnson County’s Dakota Holt (85) qualified for regionals individually.
UP NEXT
The Region 1-A golf tournament takes place next Wednesday at Elizabethton Municipal Golf Club.
The top team along with the top three individuals not on the region championship team qualify for state. Tee time is set for 8:30 a.m.