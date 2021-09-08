Aidan Collier shot 3-under-par Tuesday afternoon, leading North Greene to victory at Graysburg Hills.
Collier’s medalist round of 33 helped the Huskies win the four-way match against the other Greene County schools.
Rickey Compton and Jeshua Crawford both shot 40, with Evan Starnes’ 52 rounding out the team score of 165.
South Greene placed second by four strokes with 169 as a team. Kolben Gregg’s 38 led the Rebels followed by Benji Conner (41), Daniel Worley (43) and Dustin Crum (47).
Chuckey-Doak placed third at 181, led by Tyler Morrison’s 40. Jordan Pruitt (41), Samuel Riddle (49) and Avery Armstrong (51) made up the team score.
Tilynn Willett (40), Conner Campbell (52) and A.J. Majors (71) represented West Greene as individuals. North Greene’s Connor Fitzgerald (67) and South Greene’s Alec Jones (48) and Luke Roberts (68) shot non-counting scores, as did Chuckey-Doak’s Ethan Smith (55) and Kyle Malone (64).
South Greene, the only school to field a complete team, won the girls match. Madison Hensley paced the Lady Rebels with a 2-over-par 38, while Lindsey Howlett carded a 40.
Chuckey-Doak’s Layla Fox (43) and West Greene’s Jessica Ford (59) both played individually. Maylei Hildebrand (44), Rachel Aiken (45) and Chancelyn Shelton (63) had non-counting scores for South Greene.
DEVILS ROLL
Dougie Fezell (33) and Alex Broyles (34) were both under par as the Greeneville Greene Devils shot 144 to defeat Cocke County (156) and Jefferson County (165) in golf at Link Hills.
Gavin Sells shot 36 for Greeneville followed by William Crews (41) and Cade Snelson (44).
In girls, the Lady Devils shot 104 as a team to finish second to Jefferson County (88) and ahead of Cocke County (118).
Julia Brown led the Lady Devils with a 47. Lindy Carter carded a 57 and Grace Hayes turned in a 62.
VOLLEYBALL Greeneville 3, Grainger 1
Chloe Marsh had 17 kills and 12 digs, and Lauren Bailey had 18 kills and four aces to help Greeneville to a 25-23, 25-16, 23-25 25-21 win.
Eden Aiken had 46 assists and 10 digs for Greeneville, now 12-3. Kennedy Click finished with 10 digs and Jenny Hardin served four aces.
Greeneville plays at West Greene on Thursday.