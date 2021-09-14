Aidan Collier turned in another impressive outing Monday afternoon.
Collier, a junior, shot 3-under-par 33, leading North Greene to victory in a four-way match against South Greene, Chuckey-Doak and West Greene at Link Hills Country Club.
Collier shot under par twice in three holes, chipping in for eagle on No. 8 before making birdie on Hole 1. Rickey Compton birdied Holes 1 and 7 en route to an even-par 36 for the Huskies.
Jeshua Crawford made birdie on No. 4 and shot 40, with Evan Starnes rounding out North Greene’s team score of 163 with a 54.
South Greene placed second with a team score of 169, led by Kolben Gregg’s 1-over round of 37. Gregg made eagle on No. 9 to highlight the Rebels’ day. Daniel Worley birdied three straight holes — Nos. 7, 8 and 9 — before finishing at 41. Benji Conner (45) and Alex Jones (46) made up the Rebels’ final stroke count.
With a score of 201, Chuckey-Doak came in third place. Tyler Morrison led the Black Knights with his 44. Samuel Riddle and Avery Armstrong both shot 51, while Jordan Pruitt and Ethan Smith each had 55, though only one of those scores rounded out the top four.
Tilynn Willett putted just 14 times over nine holes, finishing at 40 to lead West Greene. A.J. Majors (53) and Conner Campbell (64) also represented the Buffaloes, who didn’t post a team score.
South Greene shot 90 on the girls side, as Madison Hensley and Rachel Aiken both shot 45. Aiken made birdie on No. 8.
Lindsey Howlett and Maylei Hildenbrand each had a 50, with Chancelyn Shelton shooting 56.
South Greene’s Dustin Crum (48) and Luke Roberts (63), Chuckey-Doak’s Kyle Malone (65) and North Greene’s Conor Fitzgerald (77) shot non-counting scores.