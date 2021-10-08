SEVIERVILLE — Aidan Collier’s historic effort was nearly enough.
The North Greene High School junior shot a two-day score of 11-under-par 133 at the TSSAA Class A state golf tournament. Collier’s total tied him for the eighth lowest score in state tournament history.
But with one last birdie on the par-5 18th hole at Sevierville Golf Club for a two-day total 132, Cascade’s Evan Woosley-Reed claimed his third straight TSSAA state championship on Friday.
Collier didn’t make it easy, though. His bogey-free second round consisted of seven birdies, including four in a five-hole stretch between 13-17. He made three straight birdies from 15-17, the last two gaining a stroke on Woosley-Reed and pulling Collier even as they began Hole 18.
Of all the birdies, Collier remembered the one on 17 most. He drove the green on the 140-yard par-3 using a wedge. The ball then spun back before stopping four feet from the pin, setting up the short birdie putt.
“I knew today it would be tough to get shots on Evan … but I never really felt uncomfortable,” Collier said. ”I was making a lot more of those putts inside 10 feet today, was really hitting my midirons from 150-200 a lot better and chipping it better, too.”
Collier birdied two par-5 holes, 3 and 10, before making par against Woosley-Reed’s birdie on 18. While his second shot landed near the green, Collier had to chip from a very wet area. His approach landed about 25 feet from the pin, where he two-putted to finish the tournament.
Friday marked Collier’s second state runner-up finish, as he accomplished the feat in 2019 at Willowbrook, and his third All-State finish.
“This year is definitely the most fun one I’ve had,” Collier said. “I actually played well in both rounds and had really good playing partners.”
Collier also birdied three par-4 holes — 6, 15 and 16 — and the par-3 13th hole.
COMPTON’S CURTAIN CALL
Rickey Compton, who’s been to the state tournament all four years of his high school career, tied for 10th place in his North Greene finale. He shot a two-day total of 10-over-par 154, tying him with South Gibson’s Rogelio Gerena.
After shooting 2-under on his last 13 holes to end his first day, Compton shot 7-over in his second round. He made birdie on the par-5 third hole before shooting just 2-over on his last 10 holes.
”He’s meant everything to us,” Huskies coach Jason Lowe said. “He doesn’t show a lot of emotion, just goes out and does his thing. Several birdie putts today just would not go in the hole; they stayed on the edge a lot … top 10 in the state is nothing to hang your head about.”
LADY REBELS FIFTH
South Greene’s first appearance in the TSSAA girls state tournament ended with a fifth-place finish.
The Lady Rebels shot a two-day total of 357 (179-178).
Madison Hensley shot a non-counting 93 (51-42) on Friday, placing 19th individually for the tournament at 180.
Maylei Hildenbrand, who shot a two-day total of 185 to tie for 22nd, led South Greene on Friday with her 87 (45-42). She birdied two holes on Day 2, the par-5 third and par-3 16th.
Lindsey Howlett made up the other half of South Greene’s team score Friday, shooting 91 (48-43) which included a birdie on the par-5 ninth hole. She finished at 183 over two days to place 21st.
Gordonsville’s Sophie Linder won the Class A girls state championship with her 8-under-par total of 132. Summertown coasted to the team championship with a two-day total of 284, 4-over par.