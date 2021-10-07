SEVIERVILLE — Aidan Collier stayed dangerously close to the two-time defending Class A state champion.
After one day in the Class A state tournament, the North Greene High School junior sits just two strokes behind Cascade’s Evan Woosley-Reed — having shot 4-under-par 68 at Sevierville Golf Club. Woosley-Reed is 6-under after Day 1.
And don’t count out senior Rickey Compton, who’s tied for sixth with his 3-over-par 75.
After a bogey on Hole 2, Collier made no worse than par on his next 11 holes. He immediately recovered with a birdie on Hole 3, a par-5. Collier then birdied the par-4 eighth hole before making four birdies on his back nine — the par-4 11th and 15th holes, the par-3 13th and the par-5 18th.
Compton, who shot over par on four of his first five holes, recovered with a birdie on No. 6. In fact, the North Greene senior shot 2-under on his last 13 holes, also making birdie on 11 and 15. All three of Compton’s birdies came on par-4 holes.
LADY REBELS TIED FOR 4TH
South Greene’s girls, making their first state tournament appearance, found themselves in the middle of the pack.
After Signal Mountain finished, the Lady Rebels sat in a fourth-place tie with a score of 179.
Madison Hensley is currently the low scorer for South Greene, having shot 87 on her first day. She made birdie on the par-4 15th hole. Lindsey Howlett sits at 92 to round out the Lady Rebels’ score.
Maylei Hildenbrand birdied Hole 3, a par-5, before finishing her first day at 98.