Aidan Collier won the Link Hills Country Club club championship golf tournament played Saturday and Sunday.
Collier shot a 68-66—134 and defeated runner-up Doug Fezell (66-68—134) in a sudden death playoff on hole No. 3.
Alex Broyles (71-69—140) was third, Hunter Hartman (73-69—142) was fourth, Gavin Sells (68-76—144) was fifth and Sasha Catron (74-75—149) was sixth.
Cal Doty (74-75—149) won the Men’s Senior club championship. He also had a hole-in-one on No. 14 on Saturday.
Charlie Strange (74-78—152) won the white tee flight followed by Donnie Adkins (82-78—160).