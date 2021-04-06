MOSHEIM — Avery Collins went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBI as the Greeneville Greene Devils overpowered the West Greene Buffaloes 13-1 in five innings in District 2-2A baseball on Monday.
The Greene Devils, now 10-3 overall and 3-0 in district play, will host West Greene at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Dale Alexander Field.
Collins had an RBI single in a three-run first inning before crushing a three-run homer to right field in the second as Greeneville built a 6-0 lead. Collins also walked in the third.
Greeneville had eight hits. Nick Iezzi had two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Trey Massengill had a hit and an RBI; Adrian Bundy had a hit; Eli House had a hit and an RBI; and AJ Smith had a hit and an RBI.
Hunter Richards (2-0) went the distance for the win. In his five innings, he gave up a hit, walked two and struck out seven. West Greene’s lone run was unearned.
Richards lost a no-hitter with two out in the fifth when West Greene’s Judson Higgins singled sharply to left.
West Greene used five pitchers with Allen Vaughn being the most effective. He held Greeneville hitless and scoreless for 1 1/3 innings of relief, walking two and striking out one.