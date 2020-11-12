Being a coach’s kid can be tough. To your teammates and to those in the stands, you have to prove your worth beyond being the coach’s kid.
And, too, you have to meet higher expectations from the coach who knows you have to prove yourself beyond being their kid.
Greeneville’s Avery Collins has done that. Playing for his dad, Andy, he has become the leader of a Greene Devil baseball team with a talented senior class that has its sights set on a state championship in the spring.
Collins further cemented his status on Wednesday, signing to play at Columbus State University in Georgia, a Division II school in the baseball rich Peach Belt Conference.
“Only 10 percent of all high school baseball players go on to play college baseball,” Andy Collins said while sitting beside Avery at Wednesday’s signing. “More than anything today, it’s great to see the work he has put in has paid off. This is the reward.”
Baseball is a grind. Like most players who go on to play in college, Avery – a switch-hitting catcher – has spent countless hours beyond team practices honing his game.
A lot of those hours have been spent in the batting cage with Andy. And some hours have been easier than others.
“My dad has been teaching me baseball since I was 3,” Avery said. “When you’re going through a rough stretch, it can seem like, ‘Man, I can’t stand this.’ After signing to play college ball, though, you can look back and see, ‘Wow. That actually helped me in the long run.’
“I wouldn’t be where I am today without my dad. He’s my best friend, too. I really appreciate him being there for me.”
While Avery has been a solid player for years, helping the Greene Devils win a state championship in 2018, he has had a transformational year in 2020. He’s throwing harder than he ever has, balls are flying farther off his bat, and he’s gotten better defensively behind the plate.
“After our season got canceled in the spring (due to COVID-19), I took it into my own hands to really build myself,” Avery said. “During that time when nothing was happening, I was doing a lot of stuff, working out every day. Then we started playing travel ball in Atlanta again and playing against that kind of competition helped me to see where I really needed to be in order to play at the next level.
“It was fun playing against guys who are going big D-I and being able to see that I can compete against guys like that.”
Columbus State is a natural fit for Avery. His uncle, Patrick Collins, is the associate head coach for the Cougars.
Columbus State was runner-up in the 2018 Division II World Series played at the USA Baseball complex in Cary, N.C. The Cougars also finished runners-up in 1986 and 2007.
This spring, Columbus State was 18-3 overall and atop the Peach Belt Conference standings at 11-1 before the remainder of the college season was wiped out by COVID-19.
“They win,” Avery said. “When I was talking with (Columbus State coach Greg Appleton), I told him I want to help them win a national championship and that’s what I plan on doing.”
Avery isn’t the first in his family to play at the college level. Andy played baseball and football at Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina, and sister Alana played softball at Lipscomb University in Nashville last season before transferring to play at East Tennessee State University this fall.
“Columbus State is getting a hard worker with Avery, and I know what he’s going to get at Columbus State. It’s one of the top Division II programs in the country,” Andy said. “Avery has been told he has an opportunity to start and play as a freshman, and that’s hard to do right now with players returning due to COVID and everything.
“I feel really good and at peace with where he’s going. I’m really excited for him. I know what college baseball is … it’s the best time of your life.”