While in college, Ansley Collins won’t have to venture far to visit her brother or uncle.
Basically from the beginning, Greeneville’s middle infielder knew exactly where she wanted to further her softball career. On Thursday, she signed a national letter of intent to continue her studies and play softball for Columbus State University.
Collins' brother, Avery Collins, is a freshman on the Columbus State baseball team, while her uncle, Patrick Collins, is the associate head coach on the baseball team.
“It’s just amazing. I’ve wanted this my whole life,” Collins said. “Just knowing it’s official is great.”
All it took was taking part in a softball camp at the Columbus, Ga., campus. The official visit was just the icing on the cake.
She’ll join a Cougars softball program that posted a 30-14 record in 2021 under coach Brad Huskisson, including a 14-6 mark in Peach Belt Conference play.
”Just the feel when I was there. I just felt at home,” Collins said. “I loved the coach. He’s amazing. He’s like my other coaches that I’ve had and my dad … I’m just very excited.”
A middle infielder for Greeneville High, Collins anticipates playing that same position at the collegiate level. And she admitted she’ll just need to do it at a stronger, faster pace.
Collins has helped the Lady Devils win two district championships (2019, 2021), and Greeneville reached the Class 2A sectional round last season. She batted .476 her junior season with a .506 on-base percentage, recording 39 hits with 13 doubles, driving in 15 runs and scoring 33 runs. Defensively, she posted a .910 fielding percentage.
For her career, Collins has batted .505 with a .916 fielding percentage.
With her college signing and offseason surgery behind her, Collins has turned her attention to the 2022 season. The Lady Devils are seeking their first state tournament trip since their 2015 state title.
“I want to win the state championship,” she said. “I just want to thank everyone that was here today and everyone that could come and help me along the way.”
Collins intends to major in health science at CSU.