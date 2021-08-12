COMMUNITY EVENTS Shipley Reunion
The families of the late John and Sarah Shipley will have a reunion Aug. 15 at the Eastview Recreation Center. Bring a covered dish. Utensils will be furnished. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m.
Limestone Ruritan
The Limestone Ruritan Club will be hosting a Spaghetti Supper on Aug. 20 from 4:30–7 p.m. The menu will be spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, desserts and drinks, all for $10 per person. Children 12 and under $5. Come and join us.
Mosheim Lodge #463
Mosheim Lodge #463 will confer two Entered Apprentice Degrees on Aug. 28. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the degree work will begin at 7 p.m. All Masons are invited to attend.
Mosheim Lodge #463 will hold their official visit by the Grand Lecturer on Aug. 31. A meal is planned for 6 p.m. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. All Master Masons are invited to attend.
Lamar Ruritan Steak Supper
The Lamar Ruritan will host a drive-thru steak supper on Aug. 14 from 5-7 p.m. The meal will consist of steak and gravy, three sides, dessert and drinks for $10. There will be outdoor seating available under the pavilion with possible entertainment. Proceeds will benefit local school and community projects.
”Summer Knights” Annual Reunion
The annual “Summer Knights” Chuckey-Doak High School reunion of members of Classes 1960 through 1969 and guests is scheduled for Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. at the home of Sam and Juanita Dobson, 3540 Ripley Island Road, Afton 37616. There will be no meal, but ice cream and beverages will be available. Limited seating, so bring along a chair. Call Sam at 423-257-3748 if you plan to attend or for further information.
St. James Class of 1963
The St. James High School Class of 1963 will hold their 58th reunion on Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. at the Harvest Family Restaurant.
Bazaar At Kinser Park
The Ladies Aid of Mt. Carmel UM Church in Sunnyside is sponsoring their 10th annual arts, crafts and antique bazaar at Kinser Park Aug. 14. Hours are from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Approximately 40 vendors will be on hand featuring home décor, jewelry, wreaths, make-up and beauty products, clothing, candles, purses, pottery, signs, quilting, antiques, and much more. There will also be a bake sale. Food will be available. Admission is free. The rain date is Aug. 21.
St. James Class Of ‘65
St. James class of 1965 will hold its 56th reunion Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria. All members are invited to attend. For more information contact Gene Lamb at 620-0006, Patricia Morrison at 638-7978 or Marilyn Shipley at 639-8855.
GHS Class of ‘66
Greeneville High School Class of 1966 will hold its 55th reunion Sept. 17 and 18. If you are a class member and have not been contacted, please email us at ghs66@comcast.net for further information.
GHS Class of ‘65
The 55th reunion of the Greeneville High School class of ’65 will be held Sept. 10-11. It is a year late due to Covid-19. Several events, from a barbecue and football game to a golf tournament and casual dinner/dance are planned. The reunion committee includes: Andy Susong Daniels, Judy Myers Forshay, Susan Kelly Thomas Holzschuh, Kathy Harkins Knight, Dick Parrack, Phyllis Woolard Snelson, Becky Henley Yonz and Buddy Yonz and they invite any class members to attend one or all of the activities.
Any class member who hasn’t received an email or letter about this year’s event may call Kathy Knight at 423-552-3983 or email her at kathyknight650@gmail.com.
Vendors Sought For Bo’s Extravaganza
Vendors are invited to set up at Bo’s Extravaganza, a weekend of family-friendly fun and entertainment starring John ‘Bo Duke’ Schneider. The event will be held at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap Aug. 27-29 and will feature racing, stunts, music and much more. For more information and to register as a vendor, visit otr.bosextravaganza.com/vendors-sponsors/.
Car Show
South Greene High School will host a car show on Aug. 14 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Antique and newer model cars and trucks: Call 423-972-7728 for more information or to register. Crafters and vendors: Call 423-470-6504 for more information or to register. Entertainers: Call 423-470-6504 for more information or to register. Admission is by donation. Sponsored by Nolachuckey Ruritan. Proceeds will be used for community projects.
GHS Class Of 1971
The 50th Reunion of the Greeneville High School class of 1971 will be held on Sept. 24-25. Class members who have not been contacted may email their address to bibledonna6@gmail.com or greenet@gcschools.net to receive information.
The GHS class of 1970 is invited to celebrate the 50th reunion of the class of 1971 on Sept. 24-25. If any class member is interested they may send their address to bibledonna6@gmail.com or greenet@gcschools.net to receive information.
Democratic Party Officer Elections
Greene County Democratic Party Officer Elections will take place on Sunday, August 22nd, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. The Elections will be held in an outdoor venue at Veteran’s Park, 805 Forest Street, Greeneville, TN 37743. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. and the Elections begins at 3:00 P.M., proof of identification is required to be registered in the voting process. Local Democrats will elect county party officers to serve a two-year term as Chair, Vice-Chair, Secretary, Treasurer and the 14-member Executive Committee representing the 7 Greene County Commissioner Districts. CDC Recommendations of mandatory mask for both vaccinated and unvaccinated shall apply.
MEETINGS Union Temple Picnic
The Union Temple Community Club will meet at Tusculum Park for a picnic Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. All members are asked to bring a picnic basket to share. Guests are welcome.
Christian Women’s Luncheon, Prayer Connection Canceled
Due to COVID-19, the Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection planned for Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m. and the Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon planned for Aug. 20 at noon have been canceled.
Trout Unlimited
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited will meet Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Greenville Emergency & Rescue Squad Building, 602 Church Street. Connie Deegan, the nature program coordinator for Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department, will speak about the abundant natural resources in our area. Deegan was just named Conservation Educator of the Year by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation.
The Newcomer Club
The Newcomer Club of Greeneville is having it’s first meeting on Aug. 26 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the large pavilion in Hardin Park. This meeting will be held outside in a picnic style. Bring your own drink, seat and food. Attendees are urged to arrive by 10:30 as the meeting starts promptly at 11 a.m. Future meetings and activities will be discussed.
Republican Women
The Greene County Republican Women will hold their monthly meeting on Aug. 12 at Link Hills Country Club at noon. Guest speaker will be Circuit Court Clerk, Chris Shepard. Lunch will be $15 per person. Reservations are required. Please call Linda Kelly, 423-258-5259, or Nancy Wilson, 423-639-3314.
Greeneville OES
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will meet Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. Masks and social distancing will be observed. There will be an ice cream social at 6 p.m.
Mosheim OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will meet in Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be no refreshment. Masks required, gloves optional.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.