COMMUNITY EVENTS Drive-by Nativity
A drive-by live Nativity Scene will be presented at Mt. Bethel FWB Church Sunday night. The church is located at 403 Mt. Bethel Road in Greeneville.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table on Dec. 20 from 11 a.m.-noon. Those who would like a free hot meal may drive by 4170 Newport Highway in Greeneville to pick up a meal during this time.
CANCELED: Ruritan Breakfast
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will not have its breakfast in January.
Shoe Drive
A shoe drive is underway to raise funds to purchase land for the future site of Sunrise of Hope, a domestic violence shelter proposed for Hawkins County. Gently worn and new shoes can be dropped off at designated locations by contacting the business office of Sunrise of Hope at 681-587-6387.
Old Blue Springs Day
The Blue Springs Historical Association, Inc. will host Old Blue Springs Day Dec. 18 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the church and cemetery, 920 Main St., Mosheim. Members of the Association will be on site to “Show Off” what is happening at Blue Springs and to answer any questions about the historic place. Everyone is invited.
South Central Turkey Shoot
South Central Ruritan will host a Turkey Shoot each Friday night. Sign in at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served.
Appalachian Helping Hands
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are first Thursdays and third Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast TN every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. The Christmas room at AHH will be open through Dec. 18, where participants will receive 25 Christmas gifts of their choice. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
Turkey Shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will hold a turkey shoot each Saturday night with sign-up starting at around 5 p.m. The cost is $2.50 for each round, with a minimum of five rounds. The address is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For any questions, contact Carl Barker at 423-753-6854 or 856-466-1695.
MEETINGS Mosheim OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal starting at 5:30 p.m.
VFW Post #1990
The VFW Post #1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.