COMMUNITY EVENTS Bulls Gap Masonic Lodge
Bulls Gap Masonic Lodge and Order of the Eastern Star will host a country ham supper Saturday, 4-7 p.m. the cost is $12 a plate, eat in or carry out. Children 5 and under eat free. The menu will include country ham, greenbeans, slaw, mashed potatoes, biscuits, white and red eye gravy, drinks and dessert. Carry out order do not include a drink.
Trunk-Or-Treat At First Baptist
First Baptist Church Baileyton will have a Trunk or Treat on October 30, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Drive-thru Meal
The Baileyton United Methodist Church (1034 Baileyton Main St., Baileyton) will hold a drive-thru meal on Saturday, 4:30-6 p.m. The meal includes a choice of vegetable beef soup, chili or chicken noodles. Also included are Mexican cornbread, regular cornbread or crackers, and dessert. Bottled water and flavoring will be available. To order or get more information, text Jane Ann at 423-620-5594. The cost is $10. Drive around to the underpass at the back of the church to pick up your order. Thank you for helping our church.
Trunk or Treat
Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department will host the 2021 Trunk or Treat between the old Sunnyside School parking lot located at 420 Sunnyside Road in Greeneville on Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m.
Veteran To Veteran Cafe
Caris Healthcare and Peggy Ann Bakery will host a Veteran to Veteran Cafe Nov. 11 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at 934 Snapps Ferry Road. Come join us for complimentary coffee and pastries. There is no general agenda, just great conversation and friendships.
Gubernatorial Candidate To Visit
Tennessee Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jason Martin will be visiting Greene County at 2 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Tusculum City Park, 322 West Street.
Lord’s Acre Sale
Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church will hold a Lord’s Acre sale Saturday at the Cedar Creek Presbyterian Center, 90 Cedar Creek School Road, in the the Cedar. The building is located on the hill behind the church. There will be a BBQ meal at 5 p.m., drive-thru or dinner on the grounds style, with outdoor seating available as the weather permits. An auction will be held in the gym at 6 p.m.
Debusk VFD Haunted Fire House
The Debusk Volunteer Fire Department will host trick-or-treating and a haunted fire house on Oct. 30, 6-9 p.m. The trick -or-treating is free and the haunted fire house is by donation. Both events will be located at the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department, 599 Debusk Road, in Greeneville.
Bowmantown Ruritan Fall BBQ
The annual Fall BBQ Chicken event will be held at the Bowmantown Ruritan, 1573 Barkley Road, Telford on Saturday, 4:30-6:30 or until sold out. The eat-in or take-out meals are $10 and include a half chicken, slaw, barbecue beans, bread, a drink and dessert. Half a chicken to go is $6. Proceeds go to benefit community needs in the Bowmantown area.
Trunk Or Treat At Life Care
Life Care Center of Greeneville invites the public to join in for Trunk or Treat on Oct. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. The rain date will be Oct. 29. Bring the family and enjoy a night of ghouish adventures. Life Care is located at 725 Crum St., Greeneville, TN 37743. Contact the activities department at 423-639-8131 for more information.
South Central Turkey Shoot
A Turkey Shoot sponsored by South Central Ruritan is held every Friday night. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. and the shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be available.
BBQ Wednesdays Benefits ALPS
Visit Top Choice BBQ each Wednesday in October and a percentage of your purchase will be donated to ALPS Adult Day Services Greeneville Center. All money raised will aid in offsetting the cost of our sliding scale at our Greeneville location.
Appalachian Helping Hands
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are first Thursdays and third Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast TN every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. The Christmas room at AHH will be open through Dec. 18, where participants will receive 25 Christmas gifts of their choice. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
Turkey Shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will hold a turkey shoot each Saturday night with sign-up starting at around 5 p.m. The cost is $2.50 for each round, with a minimum of five rounds. The address is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For any questions, contact Carl Barker at 423-753-6854 or 856-466-1695.
Vendors Sought For Craft Festival
Washington College School of Arts and Crafts will host its first annual Fall Craft Festival to be held on campus Oct. 23. The event will include individual food trucks and art demonstrations. Vendors are being sought. Interested persons are encouraged to submit their applications immediately at wca1780.org/.
MEETINGS VFW Post #1990
The VFW Post #1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.