COMMUNITY EVENTS Ride For The Merry-Go-Round
South Central Ruritan will host Ride For The Merry-Go-Round on Saturday begining at 10 a.m. Registration for the ride, which is sponsored by Unchained Motorcycle Club, will begin at 10 a.m. with kickstands up at 11:30 a.m. A car, truck and motorcycle show will follow the bike ride. The entrance fee is by donation and a people’s choice award will be given in each category. A Gospel and bluegrass singing featuring the Saults Family and several other groups will start at 4 p.m. A BBQ dinner will be served all day for $10 a plate. Come out and support this event that will raise funds for a playground for our community. For more information, contact Lorie Copas at 423-741-4605.
Fifth Sunday Dinner
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will hold its fifth Sunday Dinner on Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Mohawk Community Center. The menu will include turkey and dressing or baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, bread and dessert. The cost for adults is $8 and $4 for children 12 and under. No seating or restrooms will be available inside.
Vendors Sought For Craft Festival
Washington College School of Arts and Crafts will host its first annual Fall Craft Festival to be held on campus Oct. 23. The event will include individual food trucks and art demonstrations. Vendors sought with a $5 discount given to those who apply before Sept. 3. Vendors meeting the early bird deadline will be charged $40 for an outside space and $65 for inside space. Interested persons are encouraged to submit their applications immediately. Vendor applications are available at http://wca1780.org/.
Quilts For Kids
Quilts For Kids will resume meetings at the Sewing Bee Quilt Shop in Johnson City and is seeking more volunteers. For more information, contact Peg Burns at pegsgonequilting@gmail.com.
WGHS Car Wash
The West Greene High School Band will hold a car wash Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at two locations in greeneville: O’Reilly’s on 11E an AutoZone on Tusculum Blvd. Everyone is welcome.
Casi Country Ham Or Chicken Dinner
Casi Full Gospel Church will hold a country ham or chicken dinner on Saturday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the church fellowship hall, 372 Cassi Road in Chuckey. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Carry out meals are available by calling 423-257-6713. For more information, call 423-335-0624.
POSTONED: SGHS Class of 1981
South Greene High School Class of 1981 has postponed its 40th reunion scheduled for Sept. 25 at the Greeneville Moose Lodge. For more info call Lisa Mathes at 423-502-7181.
Postponed: SGHS Class of 1971
The South Greene Class of 1971 has postponed their reunion previously scheduled for Sept. 10 and 11.
Mosheim Lodge #463
Mosheim Lodge #463 will confer two Entered Apprentice Degrees on Aug. 28. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the degree work will begin at 7 p.m. All Masons are invited to attend.
Mosheim Lodge #463 will hold their official visit by the Grand Lecturer on Aug. 31. A meal is planned for 6 p.m. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. All Master Masons are invited to attend.
”Summer Knights” Annual Reunion
The annual “Summer Knights” Chuckey-Doak High School reunion of members of Classes 1960 through 1969 and guests is scheduled for Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. at the home of Sam and Juanita Dobson, 3540 Ripley Island Road, Afton 37616. There will be no meal, but ice cream and beverages will be available. Limited seating, so bring along a chair. Call Sam at 423-257-3748 if you plan to attend or for further information.
GHS Class of 1966
Greeneville High School Class of 1966 will hold its 55th reunion Sept. 17 and 18. If you are a class member and have not been contacted, please email us at ghs66@comcast.net for further information.
GHS Class of 1965
The 55th reunion of the Greeneville High School class of 1965 will be held Sept. 10-11. It is a year late due to Covid-19. Several events, from a barbecue and football game to a golf tournament and casual dinner/dance are planned. The reunion committee includes: Andy Susong Daniels, Judy Myers Forshay, Susan Kelly Thomas Holzschuh, Kathy Harkins Knight, Dick Parrack, Phyllis Woolard Snelson, Becky Henley Yonz and Buddy Yonz and they invite any class members to attend one or all of the activities.
Any class member who hasn’t received an email or letter about this year’s event may call Kathy Knight at 423-552-3983 or email her at kathyknight650@gmail.com.
GHS Class Of 1971
The 50th Reunion of the Greeneville High School class of 1971 will be held on Sept. 24-25. Class members who have not been contacted may email their address to bibledonna6@gmail.com or greenet@gcschools.net to receive information.
The GHS class of 1970 is invited to celebrate the 50th reunion of the class of 1971 on Sept. 24-25. If any class member is interested they may send their address to bibledonna6@gmail.com or greenet@gcschools.net to receive information.
MEETINGS American Legion Post #64
American Legion Post #64 and the Ladies’ Auxiliary will hold their monthly meeting Sept. 6 at the local post, located at 101 Longview Drive. Light refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. Status meeting will begin at 6 p.m. The guest speaker will be Geanne McKechnie, director of My Ride. All veterans are welcome to attend.
VFW Post #1990
The VFW Post #1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.