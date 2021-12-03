COMMUNITY EVENTS
Live Nativity
SideLine Farms will host a live nativity on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. on the corner of Pleasant Vale and Rheatown Roads in Chuckey.
Shepherd's Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd's Table on Dec. 20 from 11 a.m.-noon. Those who would like a free hot meal may drive by 4170 Newport Highway in Greeneville to pick up a meal during this time.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Club Events
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Dec. 10 Luncheon has been canceled due to Covid.
Show Off At Blue Springs
The Blue Springs Historical Association, Inc. will host Old Blue Springs Day Dec. 18 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the church and cemetery, 920 Main St., Mosheim. Members of the Association will be on site to “Show Off” what is happening at Blue Springs and to answer any questions about the historic place. Everyone is invited.
First Saturday Breakfast
Bowmantown Ruritan will hold its First Saturday Breakfast on Saturday from 7-10 a.m. at 1573 Barkley Rd. in Telford. The Country Breakfast serves biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pork loin, hash browns, grits, stickies, chocolate gravy, oj, and coffee. Donations go towards community needs in the Bowmantown area.
Country Style Breakfast
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will have its monthly all-you-can-eat country style breakfast on Saturday from 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan building, located at 7215 Blue Springs Parkway near the caution light in Mosheim. The menu includes tenderloin, country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, eggs, orange juice, soft drinks and coffee. Take-outs are available. The cost is $8.
Santa Night
VFW Post 1990 and US Military Vets MC is hosting a Santa night for the kids on Dec. 16 from 6:30-8 p.m. Free and open to the public. Bring the kids and tell Santa what they want for Christmas and take lots of pictures. For more details, visit Post 1990 Facebook Page or www.vfwpost1990.org.
South Central Turkey Shoot
South Central Ruritan will host a Turkey Shoot each Friday night. Sign in at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served.
Appalachian Helping Hands
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are first Thursdays and third Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast TN every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. The Christmas room at AHH will be open through Dec. 18, where participants will receive 25 Christmas gifts of their choice. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
Turkey Shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will hold a turkey shoot each Saturday night with sign-up starting at around 5 p.m. The cost is $2.50 for each round, with a minimum of five rounds. The address is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For any questions, contact Carl Barker at 423-753-6854 or 856-466-1695.
MEETINGS
Greene County Republican Party
The Greene County Republican Party will meet Dec. 6 at the Eastview Recreation Center at 6 p.m.
Greeneville OES
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a Christmas social starting at 5:30.
Mosheim OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal starting at 5:30 p.m.
Greene County Republican Women
Greene County Republican Women will have their Christmas Party, Dec.14 at 6 p.m. at Link Hills Country Club. Guests will be Tennessee State President of the Women’s Republican Club, Barbara Troutman, and State Representative Diana Harshburger.
Dinner is $25 per person and reservations are required. For reservations, call Linda Kelley at (423) 258-5259, Nancy Wilson at (423) 639-3314 or Betty Dorman at (423) 329-3146.
American Legion
The American Legion Post #64 and auxiliary will have their monthly meeting Monday at 6 p.m. at the local post, located at 101 Longview Drive. The annual Christmas dinner will also held Monday. The meal will be catered and all members planning to attend must R.S.V.P. by calling 423-552-4304 and give their name and the number of guests attending.
VFW Post #1990
The VFW Post #1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.