COMMUNITY EVENTS Bazaar At Hardin Park
The Ladies Aid of Mt. Carmel UM Church in Sunnyside is sponsoring their 10th annual arts, crafts and antique bazaar at Kinser Park Aug. 14. Hours are from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Approximately 40 vendors will be on hand featuring home décor, jewelry, wreaths, make-up and beauty products, clothing, candles, purses, pottery, signs, quilting, antiques, and much more. There will also be a bake sale. Food will be available. Admission is free. The rain date is Aug. 21.
Combs Reunion
The descendants of the late E. T. and Mabel Wykle Combs will have their annual family reunion on Aug. 8 at noon. The event will be held in the pavilion at Afton United Methodist Church. Paper products will be provided.
Mosheim Ruritan Country Breakfast
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will have its monthly all-you-can-eat, country-style breakfast on Aug. 7 from 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan building, located at 7215 Blue Springs Pkwy., near the caution light in Mosheim. The menu includes tenderloin, country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, eggs, orange juice, soft drinks and coffee. Take-outs are available. The cost is $8. Come on out and have breakfast with us!
First Saturday Breakfast
The Bowmantown First Saturday Breakfast will be held Aug. 7 from 7-10 a.m. at 1573 Barkley Road in Telford. The Country Breakfast serves biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pork loin, hash browns, grits, stickies, chocolate gravy, oj, and coffee. Donations go for community needs in the Bowmantown area.
Gray Family Reunion
The 98th annual Gray family reunion will be held Aug. 8 at Kinser Park,pavillion #4 beginning at 12:30 p.m. Bring a well filled basket and a drink. Plates,cups and utensils will be furnished. Please be prepared to make a donation to help defray the cost of the pavillion and supplies. Spend the day and get to know about your family. For more information please call Deb Holloway at 864-906-8029.
Hamburger & Ice Cream Supper
Cedar Grove United Methodist Church will hold a hamburger and ice cream supper Aug. 7 from 4-7 p.m. at 5270 Chuckey Pike.
St. James Class Of ‘65
St. James class of 1965 will hold its 56th reunion Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria. All members are invited to attend. For more information contact Gene Lamb at 620-0006, Patricia Morrison at 638-7978 or Marilyn Shipley at 639-8855.
GHS Class of ‘66
Greeneville High School Class of 1966 will hold its 55th reunion Sept. 17 and 18. If you are a class member and have not been contacted, please email us at ghs66@comcast.net for further information.
GHS Class of ‘65
The 55th reunion of the Greeneville High School class of ’65 will be held Sept. 10-11. It is a year late due to Covid-19. Several events, from a barbecue and football game to a golf tournament and casual dinner/dance are planned. The reunion committee includes: Andy Susong Daniels, Judy Myers Forshay, Susan Kelly Thomas Holzschuh, Kathy Harkins Knight, Dick Parrack, Phyllis Woolard Snelson, Becky Henley Yonz and Buddy Yonz and they invite any class members to attend one or all of the activities.
Any class member who hasn’t received an email or letter about this year’s event may call Kathy Knight at 423-552-3983 or email her at kathyknight650@gmail.com.
Vendors Sought For Bo’s Extravaganza
Vendors are invited to set up at Bo’s Extravaganza, a weekend of family-friendly fun and entertainment starring John ‘Bo Duke’ Schneider. The event will be held at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap Aug. 27-29 and will feature racing, stunts, music and much more. For more information and to register as a vendor, visit otr.bosextravaganza.com/vendors-sponsors/.
Prayer Connection
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection will be held Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 211 N. Main Street. All women are invited to attend. Reservations are not required.
Christian Women’s Luncheon
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon will be held Aug. 20 at noon at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 201 N. Main Street. Cindy Leihkauff of Clinton, Tenn., will be the speaker. Her topic will be “Dear God, Help Me Keep My Shoes On.” Leihkauff will also present the feature “The Shoes We Fill.” The vocalist will be Carolyn Kinser. All women are invited. For reservations, call Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023.
Hamburger/ Hot Dog Supper
A hamburger and hot dog supper will be held Aug. 7 from 5-7 p.m. at the Glendale Community Center on Buckingham Road. The event is sponsored by Mt. Hebron Men of Faith. The cost is by donation only.
Car Show
South Greene High School will host a car show on Aug. 14 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Antique and newer model cars and trucks: Call 423-972-7728 for more information or to register. Crafters and vendors: Call 423-470-6504 for more information or to register. Entertainers: Call 423-470-6504 for more information or to register. Admission is by donation. Sponsored by Nolachuckey Ruritan. Proceeds will be used for community projects.
GHS Class Of 1971
The 50th Reunion of the Greeneville High School class of 1971 will be held on Sept. 24-25. Class members who have not been contacted may email their address to bibledonna6@gmail.com or greenet@gcschools.net to receive information.
The GHS class of 1970 is invited to celebrate the 50th reunion of the class of 1971 on Sept. 24-25. If any class member is interested they may send their address to bibledonna6@gmail.com or greenet@gcschools.net to receive information.
Democratic Party Officer Elections
Greene County Democratic Party Officer elections will be held Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. The elections will take place at the Round Table Office Complex Conference Room, located at 1104 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville, TN 37745. Doors will open for registration beginning at 1:30 p.m. and the elections begin at 3 p.m. Proof of identification is required to be registered in the voting process. Local Democrats will elect county party officers to serve a two-year term as Chair, Vice-Chair, Secretary, Treasurer, as well as to serve on the 14 member Executive Committee representing the seven Greene County Commissioner Districts.
MEETINGS Republican Women
The Greene County Republican Women will hold their monthly meeting on Aug. 12 at Link Hills Country Club at noon. Guest speaker will be Circuit Court Clerk, Chris Shepard. Lunch will be $15 per person. Reservations are required. Please call Linda Kelly, 423-258-5259, or Nancy Wilson, 423-639-3314.
Greeneville OES
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will meet Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. Masks and social distancing will be observed. There will be an ice cream social at 6 p.m.
Mosheim OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will meet in Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be no refreshment. Masks required, gloves optional.
Lost Mountain Community Club
The Lost Mountain Community Club will meet Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. at the community center.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.