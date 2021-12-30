GREENEVILLE/GREENE COUNTY HIKING & CYCLING CLUB
On Saturday, a 3 mile, strenuous, in-out, Annual New Year’s Resolution hike to Margarette Falls. Meet at Hardee’s on the Asheville Highway at 9:30 a.m. or at the trailhead at 10 a.m.
MIDWAY/MOSHEIM VFD
The Midway and Mosheim volunteer fire departments will be selling fireworks at the Mosheim VFD building, 7700 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. through Friday. There will be fireworks for all ages. Proceeds support the departments. For more information call 423-306-7639 or 423-422-7227.
CANCELED: Ruritan Breakfast
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will not have its breakfast in January.
TURKEY SHOOT
Leesburg Ruritan will hold a turkey shoot each Saturday night with sign-up starting at around 5 p.m. The cost is $2.50 for each round, with a minimum of five rounds. The address is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For answers to any questions, contact Carl Barker at 423-753-6854 or 856-466-1695.
SOUTH CENTRAL TURKEY SHOOT
South Central Ruritan will host a Turkey Shoot each Friday night. Sign in at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served.
SHOE DRIVE
A shoe drive is underway to raise funds to purchase land for the future site of Sunrise of Hope, a domestic violence shelter proposed for Hawkins County. Gently worn and new shoes can be dropped off at designated locations by contacting the business office of Sunrise of Hope at 681-587-6387.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are first Thursdays and third Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. until noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
VFW POST NO. 1990
The VFW Post No. 1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive.
GREENWOOD UMC
Greenwood United Methodist Church is hosting a free kids’ clothing giveaway 1-3 p.m. Sunday. All clothing will be sizes 3T-5T for boys and girls. No other sizes will be available. No identification is required, and no questions will be asked. Greenwood UMC is located at 645 Sam Doak Street in Greeneville.