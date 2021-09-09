COMMUNITY EVENTS 2022 MG Intern Training
2022 Master Gardener Intern training registration is now open! All info can be found at bsmga.com. Individuals interested need to complete the application. Upon approval, they will be sent a link for payment. payment cannot be remitted to the Extension Office. Registration closes January 11.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Luncheon And Prayer Connection
The Greeneville Christian Women’s September Luncheon and Prayer Connection have been canceled due to COVID.
Shrine Club Picnic
The Greene County Shrine Club Picnic is scheduled for Thursday and will be held at Kinser Park in the large pavilion. The meal will begin at 6 p.m. All Shriners and their families are invited to celebrate the success of our annual paper crusade. Bring a dessert to share.
Blood Drive
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold a blood drive Sept. 13 from 2-6 p.m. Sign up by calling the church at 423-639-0268 or call David Hale at 423-329-0881. Donors will receive a t-shirt and snack from Marsh Regional Blood Center.
Vendors Sought For Craft Festival
Washington College School of Arts and Crafts will host its first annual Fall Craft Festival to be held on campus Oct. 23. The event will include individual food trucks and art demonstrations. Vendors are being sought, with a $5 discount given to those who apply before Sept. 3. Vendors meeting the early bird deadline will be charged $40 for an outside space and $65 for inside space. Interested persons are encouraged to submit their applications immediately. Vendor applications are available at wca1780.org/.
Quilts For Kids
Quilts For Kids will resume meetings at the Sewing Bee Quilt Shop in Johnson City and is seeking more volunteers. For more information, contact Peg Burns at pegsgonequilting@gmail.com.
POSTONED: SGHS Class of 1981
South Greene High School Class of 1981 has postponed its 40th reunion scheduled for Sept. 25 at the Greeneville Moose Lodge. For more info call Lisa Mathes at 423-502-7181.
Postponed: SGHS Class of 1971
The South Greene Class of 1971 has postponed their reunion previously scheduled for Sept. 10 and 11.
GHS Class of 1966
Greeneville High School Class of 1966 will hold its 55th reunion Sept. 17 and 18. If you are a class member and have not been contacted, please email us at ghs66@comcast.net for further information.
CANCELED: GHS Class of 1965
The 55th reunion of the Greeneville High School class of 1965 has been canceled due to Covid-19.
POSTPONED: GHS Class Of 1971
The GHS Class of 1971 has postponed their 50th reunion until 2022. Refunds will be sent to those who have sent in their monies. A planning meeting for the delayed 50th reunion will be held on March 31 at 4 p.m. at the Greeneville/Greene County History Museum gymnasium. 1971 graduates are urged to come with ideas on the best time of year, the activities, and the venues.
MEETINGS Greene County Republican Party
The Greene County Republican Party will meet Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Eastview Recreation Center.
Greeneville OES
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall.
Mosheim OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting in Monday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal prior to the meeting.
Republican Women
The Greene County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting on Thursday at Link Hills Country Club at noon. The guest speaker will be State Rep. Jeremy Faison.
Lunch will be $15 per person. Reservations are required. Please call Linda Kelly at 423-258-5259 or Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314.
VFW Post #1990
The VFW Post #1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.