COMMUNITY EVENTS GHS Class of ‘66
Greeneville High School Class of 1966 will hold its 55th reunion Sept. 17 and 18. If you are a class member and have not been contacted, please email us at ghs66@comcast.net for further information.
GHS Class of ‘65
The 55th reunion of the Greeneville High School class of ’65 will be held Sept. 10-11. It is a year late due to Covid-19. Several events, from a barbecue and football game to a golf tournament and casual dinner/dance are planned. The reunion committee includes: Andy Susong Daniels, Judy Myers Forshay, Susan Kelly Thomas Holzschuh, Kathy Harkins Knight, Dick Parrack, Phyllis Woolard Snelson, Becky Henley Yonz and Buddy Yonz and they invite any class members to attend one or all of the activities.
Any class member who hasn’t received an email or letter about this year’s event may call Kathy Knight at 423-552-3983 or email her at kathyknight650@gmail.com.
Vendors Sought For Bo’s Extravaganza
Vendors are invited to set up at Bo’s Extravaganza, a weekend of family-friendly fun and entertainment starring John ‘Bo Duke’ Schneider. The event will be held at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap Aug. 27-29 and will feature racing, stunts, music and much more. For more information and to register as a vendor, visit otr.bosextravaganza.com/vendors-sponsors/.
Prayer Connection
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection will be held Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 211 N. Main Street. All women are invited to attend. Reservations are not required.
Christian Women’s Luncheon
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon will be held Aug. 20 at noon at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 201 N. Main Street. Cindy Leihkauff of Clinton, Tenn., will be the speaker. Her topic will be “Dear God, Help Me Keep My Shoes On.” Leihkauff will also present the feature “The Shoes We Fill.” The vocalist will be Carolyn Kinser. All women are invited. For reservations, call Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023.
Annual Holland- Reynolds Luncheon
The Holland-Reynolds families will meet at The Farmer’s Daughter in Chuckey, Tenn., at 1 p.m. on Aug. 1 for the annual family luncheon.
Free Electronic Recycling Day
A free electronic recycling day will be held on Aug. 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the back parking lot of the Greene County Fairgrounds near the demolition derby arena off of Jeff Woods Memorial Road. Electronics will be accepted from businesses, industries, schools, and residential households for one day only. Items that will be taken include computers, monitors, peripherals, printers, scanners, copiers, fax machines, microwave ovens, telephones, cell phones/pagers, video games consoles, PDAs, radios, stereos, VCR and DVD players. Older model televisions and older model computer monitors will be accepted for a fee of $5 per item or residents can take them to the convenience centers. Only electronics will be accepted. The electronics will be recycled through a certified recycler. A certificate of destruction will be available upon request. Call Keep Greene Beautiful at 638-4111 for more information.
Country Breakfast
The Limestone Ruritan, located at 121 Limestone Ruritan Road, Limestone, TN, will be hosting a Country Breakfast Buffet July 31 from 7–10 a.m. This is an all-you-eat meal for $8 per person, so come hungry. Carry outs will not be available. As a convenience, VISA and MasterCard will be accepted.
Birthday Reception For Brotherton
The family of Geneva Brotherton, of the Romeo Community, is hosting a reception in honor of her 90th birthday on Aug. 1. Please join us from 2-4 p.m. at Romeo Community Center, 11095 Lonesome Pine Trail, Bulls Gap, TN. The family requests no gifts please.
Hamburger/ Hot Dog Supper
A hamburger and hot dog supper will be held Aug. 7 from 5-7 p.m. at the Glendale Community Center on Buckingham Road. The event is sponsored by Mt. Hebron Men of Faith. The cost is by donation only.
Car Show
South Greene High School will host a car show on Aug. 14 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Antique and newer model cars and trucks: Call 423-972-7728 for more information or to register.
- Crafters and vendors: Call 423-470-6504 for more information or to register.
- Entertainers: Call 423-470-6504 for more information or to register.
Admission is by donation. Sponsored by Nolachuckey Ruritan. Proceeds will be used for community projects.
WGHS Class of 1971
West Greene High School class of ‘71 will have a 50th reunion on Aug. 28. Invitations have been mailed requesting RSVP by August 1. If you are a class member and have not received your invitation by mail, please send your mailing address and phone number to the reunion committee at WGHS Class 71@outlook.com or by calling 865-567-4144.
GHS Class Of 1971
The 50th Reunion of the Greeneville High School class of 1971 will be held on Sept. 24-25. Class members who have not been contacted may email their address to bibledonna6@gmail.com or greenet@gcschools.net to receive information.
The GHS class of 1970 is invited to celebrate the 50th reunion of the class of 1971 on Sept. 24-25. If any class member is interested they may send their address to bibledonna6@gmail.com or greenet@gcschools.net to receive information.
Democratic Party Officer Elections
Greene County Democratic Party Officer elections will be held Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. The elections will take place at the Round Table Office Complex Conference Room, located at 1104 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville, TN 37745. Doors will open for registration beginning at 1:30 p.m. and the elections begin at 3 p.m. Proof of identification is required to be registered in the voting process. Local Democrats will elect county party officers to serve a two-year term as Chair, Vice-Chair, Secretary, Treasurer, as well as to serve on the 14 member Executive Committee representing the seven Greene County Commissioner Districts.
MEETINGS Greene County Shrine Club
The Greene County Shrine Club meeting scheduled for Aug. 5 will be held at Ma & Pa’s restaurant on the Asheville Highway at 7 p.m. Members are encouraged to attend if possible to plan the annual picnic and discuss bylaws changes.
American Legion Post #64
The American Legion Post #64 and Ladies Auxiliary will have their monthly meeting on Aug. 2 at the local post, located at 101 Longview Drive. Light refreshment will be served at 5:30 p.m. Status meeting will begin at 6 p.m. A representative from Brookdale will be our guest speaker. All veterans are welcome to attend.
Greene County Republican Party
The Greene County Republican Party will meet Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Eastview Recreation Center.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.