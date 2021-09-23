COMMUNITY EVENTS Lord’s Acre Sale
Mt. Pleasant UMC will have its Lord’s Acre Sale on Saturday at the Memorial Building. Pre-packaged barbecue meals (sandwich, baked beans, chips, slaw, drink and dessert) will be available at a cost of $8 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. with plenty of outside seating under the pavilion. Carryouts will also be available. The auction will begin at 1 p.m. The church is located at 711 Mt. Pleasant Road in Greeneville.
Appalachian Helping Hands
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries. Anyone needing a helping hand is welcome to all services at the St. James Community Center. The clothing at AHH is located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are first Thursdays and Third Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast TN every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. The Christmas room at AHH will be open Oct. 16-Dec. 18, where participants will receive 25 Christmas gifts of their choice. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
Woodcraft And Ceramic Sale
A woodcraft and ceramic sale will be held Sept. 30-Oct. 2 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the old Midway school building, 90 Community Center Road. Items will include fall and Christmas crafts and home decor. For more information, call 525-2145, 552-5394 or 525-2146.
Apple Butter Day
Greenwood United Methodist Church will hold Apple Butter Day on Saturday from 9 a.m.-p.m. at 645 Sam Doak Street, Greeneville, TN 37745. There will be crafts, specialty items and food. The apple butter features locally grown, hand-picked apples that are cooked in large kettles over an open fire. Pints will sell for $6 each.
Ruritan Music Festival
The Camp Creek Ruritan Music Festival will be held Saturday. At 5 p.m. we will begin serving food. The music will start around 6 p.m. BBQ, hot dog and soup bean meals will be available to purchase. We will have several raffle items and will have a silent auction for cakes and pies. The cakes and pies will be made by some of Camp Creek’s best cooks.
Our Musical Line up is Rickers Pickers accompanied by Eric Bowman, Tyler Norton and Lonesome Pine. Please feel bring your lawn chairs and join us for a night of good food, great music and fun.
Doty’s Chapel Decoration Day
Doty’s Chapel United Methodist Cemetery Decoration will be held Oct. 2 and 3.
Turkey Shoot
Leesburg Ruritan is starting up their turkey shoot on Oct. 2. They will continue every Saturday night with sign-up starting at around 5 p.m. The cost is $2.50 for each round, with a minimum of five rounds. The address is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For any questions, contact Carl Barker at 423-753-6854 or 856-466-1695.
Vendor Fair And Spaghetti Dinner
There will be a Vendor Fair and Spaghetti Dinner at Limestone Ruritan, 121 Limestone Ruritan Road, Limestone, TN 37681, Saturday from 3-7 p.m. If you would like to order lunch/dinner to be delivered anytime between 11a.m.-6:30 p.m. or have any questions, call or text 423-327-0789. Meals are by donation. Come out & join us, we will have 20-plus vendors so come get a head start on your holiday shopping. All proceeds benefit The Sisters of Hope from New Beginning Church of Limestone.
Lamar Ruritan Steak Supper
The Lamar Ruritan will host a drive-thru steak supper on Oct.16, from 5-7 p.m. The meal will consist of steak and gravy, three sides, dessert and drinks if you choose, for $10. There will be outdoor seating available under the pavilion with entertainment from the bluegrass group Simply Us. Proceeds will benefit local school and community projects.
Doehler Jarvis Reunion
The Doehler Jarvis/Farley Industries-TAC Aluminum/Casting-Southern Screw-NL/Permanent Mold Casting former employees gathering will be held at Hardin Park Pavilion #2 Oct. 2 from 1-3 p.m. There will be light snacks, cake, and bottled water provided. Everyone is asked to bring their lunch and drink of choice if desired.
Baileyton Lodge Drive-thru Dinner
Baileyton Lodge #520 will hold a drive-thru dinner Sept. 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 365 Brunner Street. The menu will be baked ham, baked beans, grilled potatoes, slaw, rolls, desert and bottled water. The price for adults is $9, and kids 6-12 is $6. Kids 5 and under eat for free.
Inclusion Class Offered In Kingsport
An inclusion class designed to serve people with intellectual disabilities through exercise, sports and recreation is available through the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-noon. The program will continue through the duration of the school year. The class is for ages 22 and above and admission for each class is $2. For more information, visit www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org or contact Renee Ensor at ReneeEnsor@KingsportTN.gov or call 423-229-2489.
Browns Chapel Fundraiser Dinner
Browns Chapel Church Ladies Aide will hold a drive-thru carryout fundraiser on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department. Plates will include steak and gravy, vegetables, dessert and drink for $10. Plates for children age 10 and under cost $5. For more information call 423-620-1041.
Burnett’s Chapel Car Show
Burnett’s Chapel will hold a fall car show youth fundraiser Saturday from 3-7 p.m. at 1555 Whitesands Road in Greeneville. There is a $10 registration fee. The event also includes prize drawings, a cake walk, a silent auction, an inflatable slide and gospel singing by The Whitson Family and Middle Cross. Bailey Hensley will sing the National Anthem. Burn Out Burgers and Hot Rod Hotdogs will be available.
2022 MG Intern Training
2022 Master Gardener Intern training registration is now open! All info can be found at bsmga.com. Individuals interested need to complete the application. Upon approval, they will be sent a link for payment. payment cannot be remitted to the Extension Office. Registration closes Jan. 11.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Luncheon And Prayer Connection
The Greeneville Christian Women’s September Luncheon and Prayer Connection have been canceled due to COVID.
Vendors Sought For Craft Festival
Washington College School of Arts and Crafts will host its first annual Fall Craft Festival to be held on campus Oct. 23. The event will include individual food trucks and art demonstrations. Vendors are being sought. Vendors meeting the early bird deadline will be charged $40 for an outside space and $65 for inside space. Interested persons are encouraged to submit their applications immediately at wca1780.org/.
Quilts For Kids
Quilts For Kids will resume meetings at the Sewing Bee Quilt Shop in Johnson City and is seeking more volunteers. For more information, contact Peg Burns at pegsgonequilting@gmail.com.
MEETINGS MOPS
New Mothers of Preschoolers, also known as MOPS, will hold a meeting at Greenwood UMC Sept. 11 from 10 a.m.-noon. All mothers of preschool children are invited but we do ask for a RSVP so we are sure to have snacks and supplies. We offer child care. For safety in numbers it must be reserved. For info call Kelly Styons, 919-418-9293.
VFW Post #1990
The VFW Post #1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.