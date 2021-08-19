COMMUNITY EVENTS Reaves-Tarlton Reunion
The Reaves-Tarlton family will have their Reunion Aug. 21 beginning at noon. It will be held at the Camp Creek Ruritan Pavilion, 2999 Camp Creek Road. Everyone is asked to bring well filled baskets of food to share. Plates, Cups, Silverware will be provided. Please bring photo’s to share with others, and a lawn chair if you would like.
POSTPONED: SGHS Class of 1971
The South Greene Class of 1971 has postponed their reunion previously scheduled for Sept. 10 and 11.
Ruritan Breakfast
The Camp Creek Ruritan Club will have its Monthly Breakfast Aug. 21 from 7-10 a.m. The menu consists of country ham, bacon, eggs, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, pancakes juice, soda and coffee. The cost is $8. The location is 2999 Camp Creek Road.
Also, we are having a farmers market at that time. Farmers and gardeners are welcome to set up on the pavilion grounds to sell their extra produce, eggs and plants. Bring your tables or sell out of your vehicles. No charge to sell. We welcome everyone to come and shop.
Limestone Ruritan
The Limestone Ruritan Club will be hosting a Spaghetti Supper on Aug. 20 from 4:30–7 p.m. The menu will be spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, desserts and drinks, all for $10 per person. Children 12 and under $5. Come and join us.
Mosheim Lodge #463
Mosheim Lodge #463 will confer two Entered Apprentice Degrees on Aug. 28. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the degree work will begin at 7 p.m. All Masons are invited to attend.
Mosheim Lodge #463 will hold their official visit by the Grand Lecturer on Aug. 31. A meal is planned for 6 p.m. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. All Master Masons are invited to attend.
”Summer Knights” Annual Reunion
The annual “Summer Knights” Chuckey-Doak High School reunion of members of Classes 1960 through 1969 and guests is scheduled for Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. at the home of Sam and Juanita Dobson, 3540 Ripley Island Road, Afton 37616. There will be no meal, but ice cream and beverages will be available. Limited seating, so bring along a chair. Call Sam at 423-257-3748 if you plan to attend or for further information.
CANCELED: St. James Class of 1963
The St. James High School Class of 1963’s 58th reunion scheduled for Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. at the Harvest Family Restaurant has been canceled.
St. James Class Of ‘65
St. James class of 1965 will hold its 56th reunion Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria. All members are invited to attend. For more information contact Gene Lamb at 620-0006, Patricia Morrison at 638-7978 or Marilyn Shipley at 639-8855.
GHS Class of ‘66
Greeneville High School Class of 1966 will hold its 55th reunion Sept. 17 and 18. If you are a class member and have not been contacted, please email us at ghs66@comcast.net for further information.
GHS Class of ‘65
The 55th reunion of the Greeneville High School class of ’65 will be held Sept. 10-11. It is a year late due to Covid-19. Several events, from a barbecue and football game to a golf tournament and casual dinner/dance are planned. The reunion committee includes: Andy Susong Daniels, Judy Myers Forshay, Susan Kelly Thomas Holzschuh, Kathy Harkins Knight, Dick Parrack, Phyllis Woolard Snelson, Becky Henley Yonz and Buddy Yonz and they invite any class members to attend one or all of the activities.
Any class member who hasn’t received an email or letter about this year’s event may call Kathy Knight at 423-552-3983 or email her at kathyknight650@gmail.com.
Vendors Sought For Bo’s Extravaganza
Vendors are invited to set up at Bo’s Extravaganza, a weekend of family-friendly fun and entertainment starring John ‘Bo Duke’ Schneider. The event will be held at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap Aug. 27-29 and will feature racing, stunts, music and much more. For more information and to register as a vendor, visit otr.bosextravaganza.com/vendors-sponsors/.
GHS Class Of 1971
The 50th Reunion of the Greeneville High School class of 1971 will be held on Sept. 24-25. Class members who have not been contacted may email their address to bibledonna6@gmail.com or greenet@gcschools.net to receive information.
The GHS class of 1970 is invited to celebrate the 50th reunion of the class of 1971 on Sept. 24-25. If any class member is interested they may send their address to bibledonna6@gmail.com or greenet@gcschools.net to receive information.
Democratic Party Officer Elections
Greene County Democratic Party Officer Elections will take place on Sunday, August 22 at 3 p.m. The Elections will be held in an outdoor venue at Veteran’s Park, 805 Forest Street, Greeneville, TN 37743. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. and the Elections begins at 3 p.m., proof of identification is required to be registered in the voting process. Local Democrats will elect county party officers to serve a two-year term as Chair, Vice-Chair, Secretary, Treasurer and the 14-member Executive Committee representing the seven Greene County Commissioner Districts. CDC Recommendations of mandatory mask for both vaccinated and unvaccinated shall apply.
MEETINGS
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Luncheon, Prayer ConnectionDue to COVID-19, the Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon planned for Aug. 20 at noon have been canceled.
The Newcomer Club
The Newcomer Club of Greeneville is having it’s first meeting on Aug. 26 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the large pavilion in Hardin Park. This meeting will be held outside in a picnic style. Bring your own drink, seat and food. Attendees are urged to arrive by 10:30 a.m. as the meeting starts promptly at 11 a.m. Future meetings and activities will be discussed.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.