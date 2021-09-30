COMMUNITY EVENTS Country Style Breakfast
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will have its monthly all-you-can-eat country style breakfast on Saturday from 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan building located at 7215 Blue Springs Pkwy., near the caution light in Mosheim. The menu includes tenderloin, country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, eggs, orange juice, soft drinks and coffee. Take-outs are available. The cost is $8. Come on out and have breakfast with us!
First Saturday Breakfast
The Bowmantown Ruritan Club will hold its First Saturday Breakfast on Saturday from 7-10 a.m. at 1573 Barkley Rd. in Telford. The Country Breakfast serves biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pork loin, hash browns, grits, stickies, chocolate gravy, oj, and coffee. Your donations go for community needs in the Bowmantown area.
Yard Sale And Drive-thru Meal
The Baileyton United Methodist Church will sponsor a huge yard sale at the church on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There will be something for everyone! Yard sale will begin each day at 8 a.m. and will close at ??? p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Sale will close on Saturday at noon. For more information, please contact Lisa at 423-329-2719.
There will also be a drive through meal available to purchase for $10 on Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The meal includes pork roast, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, roll, dessert and drink. To place an order or get more information, please text Nikki at 423-273-0897. The orders will be available for pickup under the church drive through in the back of the church.
CANCELED: Cutshall Reunion
The Cutshall reunion, normally held the last Sunday in September at the Cutshall Cemetery Fellowship Hall in North Carolina, is cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 virus. Have a good, safe and healthy year.
Appalachian Helping Hands
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are first Thursdays and Third Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast TN every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. The Christmas room at AHH will be open Oct. 16-Dec. 18, where participants will receive 25 Christmas gifts of their choice. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
Woodcraft And Ceramic Sale
A woodcraft and ceramic sale will be held Thursday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the old Midway school building, 90 Community Center Road. Items will include fall and Christmas crafts and home decor. For more information, call 525-2145, 552-5394 or 525-2146.
Doty’s Chapel Decoration Day
Doty’s Chapel United Methodist Cemetery Decoration will be held Saturday and Sunday.
Turkey Shoot
Leesburg Ruritan is starting up their turkey shoot on Saturday. They will continue every Saturday night with sign-up starting at around 5 p.m. The cost is $2.50 for each round, with a minimum of five rounds. The address is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For any questions, contact Carl Barker at 423-753-6854 or 856-466-1695.
Lamar Ruritan Steak Supper
The Lamar Ruritan will host a drive-thru steak supper on Oct.16, from 5-7 p.m. The meal will consist of steak and gravy, three sides, dessert and drinks if you choose, for $10. There will be outdoor seating available under the pavilion with entertainment from the bluegrass group Simply Us. Proceeds will benefit local school and community projects.
Doehler Jarvis Reunion
The Doehler Jarvis/Farley Industries-TAC Aluminum/Casting-Southern Screw-NL/Permanent Mold Casting former employees gathering will be held at Hardin Park Pavilion #2 Saturday from 1-3 p.m. There will be light snacks, cake, and bottled water provided. Everyone is asked to bring their lunch and drink of choice if desired.
2022 MG Intern Training
2022 Master Gardener Intern training registration is now open! All info can be found at bsmga.com. Individuals interested need to complete the application. Upon approval, they will be sent a link for payment. payment cannot be remitted to the Extension Office. Registration closes Jan. 11.
Vendors Sought For Craft Festival
Washington College School of Arts and Crafts will host its first annual Fall Craft Festival to be held on campus Oct. 23. The event will include individual food trucks and art demonstrations. Vendors are being sought. Vendors meeting the early bird deadline will be charged $40 for an outside space and $65 for inside space. Interested persons are encouraged to submit their applications immediately at wca1780.org/.
MEETINGS American Legion Post #64
The American Legion Post #64 and Ladies’ Auxiliary will have their monthly meeting Monday at the local post, located at 101 Longview Drive, Light refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. Status meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Guest speaker will be Tod McKinley, American Legion 1st District Commander. All veterans are welcome to attend.
CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
Due to COVID, the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will not meet until further notice. Donations can be mailed to the AJWC, 1113 Tusculum Boulevard #143, Greeneville, TN. 37745 for the Veterans Candy Fund no later than Nov. 11, 2021.
VFW Post #1990
The VFW Post #1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.