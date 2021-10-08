COMMUNITY EVENTS CANCELED: Prayer Connection
The Greeneville Christian Women’s October 15 Prayer Connection has been canceled due to COVID.
CANCELED: GCW Luncheon
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Oct. 22 luncheon has been canceled due to COVID.
CANCELED: 2021 Bird Family Reunion
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision has been made to cancel the 2021 Bird Family Reunion. Descendants of the late Henry P. and Penina (Bowers) Bird will hopefully be able to hold their 2022 reunion. A final decision and announcement will be made next year.
South Central Turkey Shoot
A Turkey Shoot sponsored by South Central Ruritan is held every Friday night. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. and the shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be available.
BBQ Wednesdays Benefits ALPS
Visit Top Choice BBQ each Wednesday in October and a percentage of your purchase will be donated to ALPS Adult Day Services Greeneville Center. All money raised will aid in offsetting the cost of our sliding scale at our Greeneville location.
ALPS Enrollment Day
Oct. 12 is enrollment day at ALPS Adult Day Services at 431 E Bernard Ave. Stop by and find out more about ALPS and its services 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Services are available for ages 18 and above, for those who can’t stay home safely by themselves for the day or when their caregiver needs a break. A food truck will be available on the enrollment day. Find out more by visiting Facebook @alpsgreenevilletn or by calling 423.525.5773.
Breakfast And Yard Sale
Pleasant Hill UMC will hold a breakfast and yard sale on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. until noon. Carryout will be available. The church is located on the corner of Pleasant Hill Road and Fox Road in Chuckey off Highway 107 at Horse Creek. Please join us for food and fellowship. Pastor Patrick Kelly invites everyone to come by and have a great time.
Food Drive
The Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen and the Greene County Democratic Party are teaming up to continue the great work of feeding the community. A non-perishable food drive will be held Oct. 16, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 715 Wesley Ave. in Greeneville. This will be an opportunity to meet recently elected GCDP officers and aid in a great mission. This events coincides with the Greene County United Way Tour of Hope and the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen will be serving refreshments to everyone who comes by.
Debusk VFD Big Breakfast
The Debusk Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Big Breakfast will be held Saturday from 7-11 a.m. at 599 Debusk Road. Dine in or take out. Delivery is available for shut-ins in the Debusk area. The menu will include scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, country ham, biscuits ‘n’ gravy, hashbrowns, pancakes, drinks and coffee. Alternative meats will be made available for those who do not eat pork. Help your community by supporting its volunteers. Cost is by donation. Call 423-636-1111 for more information.
Appalachian Helping Hands
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are first Thursdays and third Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast TN every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. The Christmas room at AHH will be open Oct. 16-Dec. 18, where participants will receive 25 Christmas gifts of their choice. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
Turkey Shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will hold a turkey shoot each Saturday night with sign-up starting at around 5 p.m. The cost is $2.50 for each round, with a minimum of five rounds. The address is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For any questions, contact Carl Barker at 423-753-6854 or 856-466-1695.
Lamar Ruritan Steak Supper
The Lamar Ruritan will host a drive-thru steak supper on Oct.16, from 5-7 p.m. The meal will consist of steak and gravy, three sides, dessert and drinks if you choose, for $10. There will be outdoor seating available under the pavilion with entertainment from the bluegrass group Simply Us. Proceeds will benefit local school and community projects.
2022 MG Intern Training
2022 Master Gardener Intern training registration is now open! All info can be found at bsmga.com.
Clothing Give-away
Greeneville Church of Christ will hold a clothing give-away Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and Tuesday 4-8 p.m.
Vendors Sought For Craft Festival
Washington College School of Arts and Crafts will host its first annual Fall Craft Festival to be held on campus Oct. 23. The event will include individual food trucks and art demonstrations. Vendors are being sought. Vendors meeting the early bird deadline will be charged $40 for an outside space and $65 for inside space. Interested persons are encouraged to submit their applications immediately at wca1780.org/.
MEETINGS Lost Mountain Community Club
The Lost Mountain Community Club will meet Monday at 7 p.m. at the community center.
CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
Due to COVID, the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will not meet until further notice. Donations can be mailed to the AJWC, 1113 Tusculum Boulevard #143, Greeneville, TN. 37745 for the Veterans Candy Fund no later than Nov. 11, 2021.
VFW Post #1990
The VFW Post #1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.