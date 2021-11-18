COMMUNITY EVENTS Ruritan Monthly Breakfast
The Camp Creek Ruritan Club Monthly breakfast will be held Saturday from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. at the Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Pavilion, 2999 Camp Creek Road. Veterans will be treated to a free breakfast in appreciation of their service. Menu includes country ham, bacon,sausage, pancakes, eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, juice soda and coffee. Cost is $8. Everyone is invited to attend.
BBQ Chicken/Ham Dinner
South Central Ruritan and Nolichucky Fire Department will host a BBQ chicken dinner/ham dinner with all the fixings on Sunday from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children under 10. Eat in or take out. The dinner will be held at South Central Ruritan, 2636 Hwy. 107 in Chuckey.
Ark Ministries Banquet
The Ark Ministries first annual fundraising banquet will be held Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Crescent School, 615 W. Main St. in Greeneville. Come learn about The Ark Ministries, enjoy fellowship with friends and enjoy a meal and silent auction. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 4-13. Ages 3 and under eat for free. Reserve tickets at The Ark Thrift Store, 313 E. Bernard Avenue or by calling Nick Bailey at 423-863-1830.
American Legion Christmas Dinner
American Legion Post #64 will hold its annual Christmas dinner on Dec. 6. The meal will be catered and all members that plan on attending are required to RSVP by calling 423-552-4304 by Nov. 22 with their name and the number of guests that will be attending.
South Central Turkey Shoot
South Central Ruritan will host a Turkey Shoot each Friday night. Sign in at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served.
Appalachian Helping Hands
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are first Thursdays and third Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast TN every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. The Christmas room at AHH will be open through Dec. 18, where participants will receive 25 Christmas gifts of their choice. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
Turkey Shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will hold a turkey shoot each Saturday night with sign-up starting at around 5 p.m. The cost is $2.50 for each round, with a minimum of five rounds. The address is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For any questions, contact Carl Barker at 423-753-6854 or 856-466-1695.
MEETINGS VFW Post #1990
The VFW Post #1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.