AMERICAN LEGION
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary meets the first Monday of each month at the local post, located at 101 Longview Drive. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. Status meeting begins at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are first Thursdays and third Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. until noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive.
GREENEVILLE OES
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, the Order of the Eastern Star, will have their regularly stated meeting Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Greeneville Lodge Hall. A meal will be served starting at 6 p.m. in the dining hall.
GREENEVILLE REPUBLICAN WOMEN
The Greeneville Republican Women will be moving their monthly meetings to The Harvest Family, at 3124 West Andrew Johnson Highway. The first meeting at The Harvest Family Restaurant will be Jan. 13, at noon. Speakers will be Sheriff Wesley Holt and challenger Andy Barham. Reservations are required by Monday. For reservations call Nancy Wilson, at 423-639-3314, or Joy Rader-Nunnally, at 423-552-8793.
VFW POST NO. 1990
The VFW Post No. 1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
CANCELLATIONS: Ruritan Breakfast
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will not have its breakfast in January.