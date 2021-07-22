COMMUNITY EVENTS WGHS Class of 1971
West Greene High School class of ‘71 will have a 50th reunion on August 28. Invitations have been mailed requesting RSVP by August 1. If you are a class member and have not received your invitation by mail, please send your mailing address and phone number to the reunion committee at WGHSClass 71@outlook.com or by calling 865-567-4144.
Democratic Party Officer Elections
Greene County Democratic Party Officer elections will be held August 22 at 3 p.m. The elections will take place at the Round Table Office Complex Conference Room, located at 1104 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville, TN 37745. Doors will open for registration beginning at 1:30 p.m. and the elections begin at 3 p.m. Proof of identification is required to be registered in the voting process. Local Democrats will elect county party officers to serve a two-year term as Chair, Vice-Chair, Secretary, Treasurer, as well as to serve on the 14 member Executive Committee representing the seven Greene County Commissioner Districts.
Clothing Giveaway
The Women’s Society of Christian Service will sponsor a clothes giveaway July 24 from 8 a.m.-noon at the Limestone United Methodist Church located at 189 Opie Arnold Road in Limestone. Clothing and shoes will be available for those in need from infants to adults. No qualifications are required. This project is designed to serve those in need within our community. Masks are required inside the building. For more information call (423) 361-4300.
GHS Class Of 1971
The 50th Reunion of the GHS Class of 1971 will be held on Sept. 24-25. Class members who have not been contacted may email their address to bibledon-na6@gmail.com or green-et@gcschools.net and a letter will be mailed to you.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to help them gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for volunteers and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
MEETINGS Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.
The Community Announcements calendar publishes twice weekly on Thursday and Saturday. The submission deadline for Thursday announcements is noon on the previous Tuesday. The submission deadline for Saturday is noon on the previous Wednesday.