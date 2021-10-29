COMMUNITY EVENTS Veterans Day Service
American Legion Post #64 and the Greene County Honor Guard will present a Veterans Day Service Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park, 805 Forest Street, Greeneville, TN 37743.
A free shuttle will be provided to Veterans Park from the parking lot field located on the corner of Forest and Maude streets.
In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at Cross Roads Church, located in the EXPO building on Fairgrounds Road.
Legacy’s Haunted Hill
Century 21 Legacy of Greeneville will hold Legacy’s Haunted Hill, featuring a trick-or-treat drive-thru Saturday, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at 93 N. Rufe Taylor Road.
Hallelujah Party
Greene Ridge FWBC will hold a Hallelujah party on Saturday. There will be a candy scavenger hunt and pumpkin decorating at 4 p.m. A hamburger and hotdog supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. and a movie will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Costumes are welcome. There will be Jesus Train rides during daylight, a bonfire and s’mores and a fall photo booth.
Fifth Sunday Dinner
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will sponsor a fifth Sunday dinner Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mohawk Community Center. The menu includes turkey and dressing or baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, bread and dessert. No drinks will be served. Prices are $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. The meal will be served curbside only. No inside seating or restroom will be available.
Pumpkin Shoot
Get your shot guns ready. The Lamar Ruritan Club will hold a pumpkin shoot Nov. 6 from 2-4 p.m., at Fender’s Farm in Jonesborough. The cost is $5 per shot. Prizes will be given for the most destroyed pumpkin. Proceeds go to benefit projects in and around the Lamar community.
Limestone Ruritan Country Breakfast
The Limestone Ruritan, located at 121 Limestone Ruritan Road, will be hosting a Country Breakfast Buffet Saturday, 7–10 a.m. The all-you-can-eat meal is $8 per person. Come hungry. Carry outs will be available VISA and MasterCard will be accepted.
Wesley’s Chapel UMC Yard Sale
The women of Wesley’s Chapel United Methodist Church will sponsor a yard sale Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Frosty Valley Christmas Craft Show
The Frosty Valley Christmas Craft Show will be held at the old Greystone School at 3160 Greystone Road, Greeneville, on Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be several crafters with a large variety of handmade items; there will also be baked goods and lunch available, live festive Christmas music (you may sing along!), and coloring pages for the children. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have questions please text Becky at 740-457-2307.
American Legion Christmas Dinner
American Legion Post #64 will hold its annual Christmas dinner on Dec. 6. The meal will be catered and all members that plan on attending are required to RSVP by calling 423-552-4304 by Nov. 22 with their name and the number of guests that will be attending.
Concert Fundraiser
The Nolachuckey Ruritan presents Threads of Faith in concert Nov. 5, 7-9 p.m. in the St. James School Auditorium at 3220 St. James Road, Greeneville, TN 37743. Admission is $5 per person. Food will be served.All proceeds will support the Nolachuckey Ruritan.
Parrottsville Candy Giveaway
Parrottsville Ruritan Club in cooperation with Parrottsville Rural Medical Clinic and Parrottsville Fire Department will be giving away candy at the Parrottsville Fire Department Saturday from 4:30-7 p.m. Come out and see us.
Trunk-Or-Treat At First Baptist
First Baptist Church Baileyton will have a Trunk or Treat on Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department will host the 2021 Trunk or Treat between the old Sunnyside School parking lot located at 420 Sunnyside Road in Greeneville on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Veteran To Veteran Cafe
Caris Healthcare and Peggy Ann Bakery will host a Veteran to Veteran Cafe Nov. 11 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at 934 Snapps Ferry Road. Come join us for complimentary coffee and pastries. There is no general agenda, just great conversation and friendships.
Debusk VFD Haunted Fire House
The Debusk Volunteer Fire Department will host trick-or-treating and a haunted fire house on Saturday, 6-9 p.m. The trick -or-treating is free and the haunted fire house is by donation. Both events will be located at the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department, 599 Debusk Road, in Greeneville.
South Central Turkey Shoot
A Turkey Shoot sponsored by South Central Ruritan is held every Friday night. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. and the shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be available.
BBQ Wednesdays Benefits ALPS
Visit Top Choice BBQ each Wednesday in October and a percentage of your purchase will be donated to ALPS Adult Day Services Greeneville Center. All money raised will aid in offsetting the cost of our sliding scale at our Greeneville location.
Appalachian Helping Hands
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are first Thursdays and third Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast TN every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. The Christmas room at AHH will be open through Dec. 18, where participants will receive 25 Christmas gifts of their choice. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
Turkey Shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will hold a turkey shoot each Saturday night with sign-up starting at around 5 p.m. The cost is $2.50 for each round, with a minimum of five rounds. The address is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For any questions, contact Carl Barker at 423-753-6854 or 856-466-1695.
MEETINGS Baileyton Area Historical Society
The Baileyton Area Historical Society will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Baileyton United Methodist Church. Anyone interested is invited to attend. For more information, call or text Myra at 423-620-8580.
American Legion Post #64
The American Legion Post #64 and Auxiliary will have their monthly meeting Monday at the local post, located on 101 Longview Drive. Light refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. Status meeting will begin at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
Greene County Republican Party
The Greene County Republican Party will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the Eastview Recreation Center.
VFW Post #1990
The VFW Post #1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.