COMMUNITY EVENTS Greene County Republican Women
The Greene County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting on Thursday at Link Hills Country Club at noon. Guest speaker will be Assistant Public Defender 3rd Judicial District Todd Estet.
Lunch will be $15 per person. Reservations are required. Please call Linda Kelly, 423-258-5259, or Nancy Wilson, 423-639-3314.
Greeneville OES
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. There will be no initiation in Oct.
Trunk Or Treat At Life Care
Life Care Center of Greeneville invites the public to join in for Trunk or Treat on Oct. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. The rain date will be Oct. 29. Bring the family and enjoy a night of ghouish adventures. Life Care is located at 725 Crum St., Greeneville, TN 37743. Contact the activities department at 423-639-8131 for more information.
Camp Creek Ruritan Breakfast
The Camp Creek Ruritan Monthly Breakfast will be Saturday 7-10 a.m. Menu will be country ham, sausage, bacon, eggs, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, juice, soda and coffee. Cost is by Donation and proceeds from the breakfast will go to the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. Location is 2999 Camp Creek Road. Everyone is invited, please come out and support our Local Fire Dept. We will also have our free farmers market at the same time.
Limestone Ruritan Chicken Dinner
The Limestone Ruritan Club will have a Chicken Dinner on Friday 4:30–7 p.m. Menu includes chicken tenders and legs, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, okra, desserts, rolls, and drinks all of this for $10 per person and $5 for children 6-12 and free under 6 years. Carry outs are available but there will not be a drive-thru for this event.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table Monday, from 11 a.m.-noon. Those who would like a free hot meal may drive by 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville, during this time and pick up a meal.
Fall Firearms Show & Sale
Ottway Ruritan will host a fall firearms show and sale Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Ottway Ruritan, 2435 Ottway Road in Greeneville. For more information, contact Norma Losey at 423-956-1283.
United Way Tour of Hope
The United Way of Greene County will hold its Tour of Hope 10 a.m –2 p.m. on Saturday. The tour 5 will include five participating agencies: The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County, Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, Greene County YMCA, Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen and Opportunity House.
CANCELED: Prayer Connection
The Greeneville Christian Women’s October 15 Prayer Connection has been canceled due to COVID.
CANCELED: GCW Luncheon
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Oct. 22 luncheon has been canceled due to COVID.
South Central Turkey Shoot
A Turkey Shoot sponsored by South Central Ruritan is held every Friday night. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. and the shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be available.
BBQ Wednesdays Benefits ALPS
Visit Top Choice BBQ each Wednesday in October and a percentage of your purchase will be donated to ALPS Adult Day Services Greeneville Center. All money raised will aid in offsetting the cost of our sliding scale at our Greeneville location.
ALPS Enrollment Day
Oct. 12 is enrollment day at ALPS Adult Day Services at 431 E Bernard Ave. Stop by and find out more about ALPS and its services 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Services are available for ages 18 and above, for those who can’t stay home safely by themselves for the day or when their caregiver needs a break. A food truck will be available on the enrollment day. Find out more by visiting Facebook @alpsgreenevilletn or by calling 423.525.5773.
Food Drive
The Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen and the Greene County Democratic Party are teaming up to continue the great work of feeding the community. A non-perishable food drive will be held Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 715 Wesley Ave. in Greeneville. This will be an opportunity to meet recently elected GCDP officers and aid in a great mission. This events coincides with the Greene County United Way Tour of Hope and the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen will be serving refreshments to everyone who comes by.
Appalachian Helping Hands
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are first Thursdays and third Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast TN every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. The Christmas room at AHH will be open Oct. 16-Dec. 18, where participants will receive 25 Christmas gifts of their choice. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
Turkey Shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will hold a turkey shoot each Saturday night with sign-up starting at around 5 p.m. The cost is $2.50 for each round, with a minimum of five rounds. The address is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For any questions, contact Carl Barker at 423-753-6854 or 856-466-1695.
Lamar Ruritan Steak Supper
The Lamar Ruritan will host a drive-thru steak supper on Saturday, from 5-7 p.m. The meal will consist of steak and gravy, three sides, dessert and drinks if you choose, for $10. There will be outdoor seating available under the pavilion with entertainment from the bluegrass group Simply Us. Proceeds will benefit local school and community projects.
2022 MG Intern Training
2022 Master Gardener Intern training registration is now open! All info can be found at bsmga.com.
Vendors Sought For Craft Festival
Washington College School of Arts and Crafts will host its first annual Fall Craft Festival to be held on campus Oct. 23. The event will include individual food trucks and art demonstrations. Vendors are being sought. Vendors meeting the early bird deadline will be charged $40 for an outside space and $65 for inside space. Interested persons are encouraged to submit their applications immediately at wca1780.org/.
MEETINGS CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
Due to COVID, the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will not meet until further notice. Donations can be mailed to the AJWC, 1113 Tusculum Boulevard #143, Greeneville, TN. 37745 for the Veterans Candy Fund no later than Nov. 11, 2021.
VFW Post #1990
The VFW Post #1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.