BAILEYTON — Jason Lowe made one thing perfectly clear to his players – North Greene was swinging the bat.
The Huskies evidently got the message, lighting up the scoreboard early for the second straight night. The cold weather didn’t bother North Greene, as it defeated South Greene 12-2 in six innings Friday evening at The Tundra.
Five players recorded two hits for the Huskies (4-2), who will take a three-game winning streak into their district opener Monday night.
“I don’t want anything to change offensively. We’re swinging the bats right now great,” Lowe said. “Some small stuff we need to clean up, situational stuff like getting bunts down. But our approach at the plate, I’m more than pleased with it this early in the season.”
Brady Harkleroad, Damian Burns, Adam Weir, Seth Charlton and Don Stansfield recorded two hits apiece for North Greene, which led 4-0 after one inning before South Greene (2-6) cut the deficit in half.
North Greene answered by scoring five runs with two outs in the bottom of the second. Burns singled home Stansfield and Harkleroad, and Jake Duffy scored on a wild pitch. Weir then sent home Mason Smith and Tanner Sexton with his double to center field, building a 9-2 advantage.
Drexel Gant’s RBI single scored Colton Robbins, and Charlton plated on Harkleroad’s sacrifice fly for an 11-2 lead after three innings.
Weir, who accounted for North Greene’s only extra base hit, scored the final run on Charlton’s sixth-inning single. Weir drove in a team-high five runs while Burns batted in three.
Burns singled home North Greene’s first run before he, Harkleroad and Jeshua Crawford all crossed home in the first inning.
Crawford pitched the full six innings and struck out nine while allowing two earned runs on six hits. Lowe admitted the only thing he would’ve changed is the number of pitches thrown, as Crawford dealt 99.
“Where maybe it was cold, it looked like (Crawford) was a little tight, looked like he didn’t have the velocity he normally does,” Lowe said. “But I think he’ll be fine. Nine strikeouts, we’ll take that every day.”
TJ Buckner went 2-for-2 to lead South Greene. Jesse Lawing began the Rebels’ second-inning rally with a one-out double to center before scoring on Buckner’s single to right. Cody Rambo then ripped a two-out RBI double to right, scoring Buckner to make it 4-2.
But South Greene managed just three hits after that. Buckner and Gavin Boyle led off the fourth with back-to-back singles, but Harkleroad caught a pop fly and doubled off a runner at first to help end the threat.
Dustin Crum singled to round out South Greene’s six hits. Buckner started and was tagged with the loss, allowing nine earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts over the first 1⅔ innings. Nate Lisenby allowed three earned runs on nine hits with a strikeout over the last 3⅔ innings.
UP NEXT
Both teams play district games at 5 p.m. Monday. North Greene entertains Unaka, while South Greene visits West Greene.