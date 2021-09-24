Football fans in Greene County won’t have to go far to watch their favorite teams this week.
South Greene plays its second game in a three-game road trip, but this time much closer to home as it visits Chuckey-Doak.
West Greene will also light up The Range for only the second time this fall, as the Buffaloes entertain North Greene.
Both games are set for 7:30 p.m. kickoffs.
SOUTH GREENE AT CHUCKEY-DOAK
Forget about the first two games. South Greene (3-2) has been on a roll. Cumberland Gap did become the first opponent to crack 100 total yards against the Rebels this past week.
But even then, it wasn’t by much. The Panthers ran for 119 of their 131 total yards in South Greene’s 45-6 win.
Isaiah Ealey recovered a fumble, while Jacob Warren and Grant Freeark both had one tackle for loss. And linebacker Derek Miller added to his impressive numbers. Miller now has a team-high 29 tackles, and his four TFL tie him with Trenton Salisbury.
They’ll face a Chuckey-Doak offense which has had a week to recover from its 28-6 loss to Grainger. The Black Knights (2-2) completed just two pass attempts for 41 yards.
But the ground game was another story, as sophomore Brasen Murvin ran for 207 yards and a touchdown on 26 attempts. Murvin, who’s played in three games, has 346 yards rushing on 55 carries. Senior Colton Smith ranks second on the team with 30 carries for 216 yards.
Junior quarterback Cadin Tullock has shown flashed of brilliance this season. Through four games as the starter, he’s 15-of-37 passing for 438 yards and five scores against three picks. Due to injuries, he’ll now rely even more on Connor Lamons, who leads the Black Knights with seven catches for 224 yards.
Lamons, also a defensive back with an interception, and junior linebacker Rio Little both have 22 tackles to lead the C-D defense. Isaiah Treadway, Josh Guy and Cole Lamons have combined for 51 total stops. Little and Guy each have one sack.
They face a tough task in trying to stop Luke Myers, South Greene’s leading rusher and passer once again. At the halfway point, Myers has rushed for 343 yards and eight touchdowns. And that’s on top of his 1,038 yards passing. He’s 64-of-92 through the air with nine touchdowns and three interceptions, but he’s thrown only one pick in the past three weeks.
Myers threw for 130 and ran for 96 at Cumberland Gap, accounting for four scores. Ronan Buss had a solid rushing effort as well, gaining 70 with a touchdown to give him 166 yards this season.
Chandler Fillers leads South Greene’s receiving corps with 18 catches for 284 yards. Jaylen Ingram (246 yards), Clint Lamb (207 yards) and Caleb Robinson (164 yards) have 35 catches and seven receiving TDs between them.
NORTH GREENE AT WEST GREENE
When Jaden Gregg is healthy, look out.
West Greene (3-1) got a boost from Gregg after a full week of practice against Johnson County. Gregg went 8-of-11 passing for 174 yards and a touchdown while rushing for a team-high 69 yards and another score.
For the year, he’s 20-of-34 for 331 yards and two touchdowns passing. His 90 yards rushing are second most on the team, behind Janson Kesterson’s 277 and four touchdowns.
Ethan Turner has 16 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns. But Hunter Gregg followed up his kickoff return touchdown against South Greene with a three-catch, 82-yard effort against the Longhorns. Braylon Rader caught two passes for 61 yards with an interception on defense.
North Greene’s defense limited Red Boiling Springs to just 28 yards rushing and 102 total, with linebacker Tyler Sanches once more leading the way.
The Huskies (2-3) showed a noticeably more diverse offense in their 38-14 win over Red Boiling Springs. After throwing for three touchdowns, Tanner Sexton now has five scoring tosses against two picks for the season with 189 passing yards. Ben Atnip and Grayson Collins have been his favorite targets, combining for 116 yards and four touchdowns receiving.
Sanches is nearing the 500-yard rushing mark with 473 and three scores at the midway point. Yeshua Vaught has also hit triple digits with 143 yards rushing.
They’ll face a West Greene defense which limited Johnson County to 96 rushing yards last week while forcing five turnovers, including three interceptions. Wyatt Moody returned the third for a touchdown. The Longhorns scored only one offensive touchdown, as the other came on a fumble return just before halftime.
Roger Marshall leads the Buffaloes in total tackles with 32 and three sacks. Turner and Moody have 18 stops each.
A win would give the Huskies their first winning streak in four years – since the last game of 2016 and their 2017 opener.