North Greene's Jeshua Crawford and Tucker Owen combined on a one-hit shutout in a 7-0 baseball win over South Greene on Thursday.
Crawford drew the start and pitched 6 2/3 innings. He gave up a hit, walked three and struck out 11.
Owen got the final out with a strikeout. He also went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI.
Micah Jones was 3-for-4 with an RBI for North Greene. Crawford was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Carson Whaley had a double, and Jonah Palmer had a hit and an RBI.
Hayden Hartman had South Greene's lone hit.