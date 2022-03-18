MOSHEIM — North Greene scored five unearned runs, four in the second inning to take the lead, and went on to beat homestanding West Greene 5-1 Thursday afternoon at Hal “Buddy” Pruitt Field.
The Huskies got their first win of the year after dropping a game to Chuckey-Doak earlier in the week, while West Greene fell to 1-2 on the young season.
North Greene’s Jeshua Crawford pitched a gem, going the entire seven innings and limiting West Greene to only three hits while striking out 10 and walking one batter. He had a no-hitter going through five innings as to that point the Buffs had only two players reach base in the game: Justin Tweed with a second inning walk and Jaden Gregg, who reached on a fifth inning error.
Not bad for this early in the year and the performance pleased Coach Jason Lowe, who lost eight starters off last year’s state tournament team and is reloading.
“That was a solid game for Jeshua,” Lowe said after the contest. “He had a little trouble in the sixth, but other than that he was really good. He was our No. 3 starter last year, so he has some game experience and his control was excellent for this early in the year.”
The Huskies managed only six hits, and take away the unearned runs and this game would have been very close.
“I thought Justin Tweed came on there in the third and really pitched well for us,” Buff Coach Adrian Sauceman said. “We just couldn’t get the bats going. Our pitchers deserved a better outcome.”
The fateful fourth inning was the decisive one in the game. Tanner Sexton started it by reaching on a walk by Buff starter Jaden Gregg. With one out, Colton Robbins walked. West Greene then made an error when Seth Charlton’s grounder to second was scooped and tossed to second, but the tag on the base was not applied and all runners were safe, loading the sacks.
Gregg got the second out, but Drexel Gant’s grounder to third was thrown away and two runs scored. Then Brady Harkleroad came through with a two-run double.
That four-run cushion seemed to be all that Crawford would need as he kept the Buff bats quiet. He retired the bats in order in the first, third and fourth frames. Meanwhile, Tweed came on in relief of Gregg in the third and held North Greene right where they were with the 4-0 advantage.
With one out in the sixth, Crawford’s no-hit bid went away when Jud Higgins laced a base hit to left in the gap between short and third. He stole second, and was headed to third on another steal attempt when West Greene threw the ball into left field tying to nab him, and Higgins scored to close the gap to 4-1.
Mason McCamey then drilled a double to right and Maddox Garber dribbled an infield single, but Crawford buckled down and got a strikeout to end the West Greene threat.
North Greene got the run back in the top of the seventh, With two out Tanner Sexton and Adam Weir had back-to-back hits. Sexton scored on an infield throwing error by the Buffs for the fifth unearned run of the contest for the Huskies.
Crawford retired West Greene in order in the seventh to sew up the victory and get the mound win with a complete game effort.
Sexton had two hits and scored twice to lead North Greene. Gant and Harkleroad had doubles.
For West Greene, the three hits they pieced together in the sixth – by Higgins, Mason McCamey and Garber, were their only safe blows of the contest.
Score by innings:
NORTH GREENE 040 000 1—5 6
WEST GREENE 000 001 0—1 3
2b Hits: NG—Gant, Harkleroad; WG—M.McCamey. WP: Crawford. LP: Gregg.