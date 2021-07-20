AUSTIN, Texas — Tusculum University distance runner Will Cronin has been named to the NCAA Division II Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field Academic All-District 3 first team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Cronin, a senior from Greeneville, advances to the Academic All-America ballot with the winners being announced next month. The Academic All-District 3 team is selected from nominees representing colleges and universities in the South Atlantic Conference, Conference Carolinas and Peach Belt Conference.
Cronin graduated from Tusculum this past May with a 3.52 cumulative grade point average, while majoring in biology and pre-pharmacy. He is a member of the SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Dean’s List, Athletic Director’s Honor Roll and the Charles Oliver Gray Honors List. He has also been named to the Division II Athletic Directors Association Honor Roll.
He was named to the USTFCCCA Division II Indoor All-Southeast Region team with his school-record 5000-meter time of 14:39.49 at the Camel City Invitational this past season. His time was 44th best in the country and ranked fourth in both the SAC and the region. For his efforts, he was named the SAC AstroTurf Indoor Track Athlete of the Week.
His time of 4:16.99 in the mile run posted at the 2021 VMI Winter Classic broke the school indoor record by almost seven seconds, a mark he established in 2020. He owns the top five indoor times in the 3,000 meters and the top-seven marks in the 5,000-meters. He was a member of the distance relay team this spring that established a new program record of 10:28.97 at the VMI Winter Classic.
Cronin was the individual champion of the Zaxby’s Cross Country Open in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.
CoSIDA Academic All-District
Cross Country/Track & Field
Will Cronin, Tusculum; Roberto Fajardo, Lincoln Memorial; Josh Finchum, Carson-Newman; Austin Gramann, Carson-Newman; Murishi Irankunda, Coker; Tom Joyce, Catawba; Martin Knauer, Queens; Isaiah Kyle, Carson-Newman; Tucker Mullis, Wingate; Kristoffer Persen, Coker; Brian Sims, Lees-McRae; Luke Surowiec, Young Harris.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Arnwine Nominated
INDIANAPOLIS — Tusculum University basketball player Jalia Arnwine is one of 535 female college athletes nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award is rooted in Title IX and recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their NCAA eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
Arnwine, a senior from Knoxville, has played in 103 games with the TU women’s basketball program including 75 starts. She has accounted for 810 points, 210 rebounds, 122 assists and 122 steals in her Tusculum career. She has led the Pioneers to back-to-back South Atlantic Conference Tournament titles in 2020 and 2021 and consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament (2020, 2021).
She garnered All-SAC honorable mention distinction this past season as she averaged 13.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She scored a career-high 26 points in Tusculum’s 77-64 victory over 16th-ranked Tuskegee in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. She also averaged 14.3 points per game during TU’s SAC Tournament run including 22 markers against Newberry in the quarterfinal round. For her efforts, she was named to the SAC All-Tournament Team.
She has made 153 career three-pointers during her collegiate career, which are the fifth-most in school history. She made 54 treys this past season following a 51-trifecta performance during her junior campaign.
Arnwine graduated from Tusculum this past May with her undergraduate degree while majoring in criminal justice. She is a member of the SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll and the Tusculum Athletic Director’s Honor Roll. She was the 2021 recipient of the Tusculum University President’s Award, which is presented to a graduating senior who has contributed the most to the University’s success and has been the most outstanding achiever in academics, athletics, campus leadership and personality during the student’s four years. She serves as co-president of Tusculum’s Black Student Union and is also a member of the Pioneer Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.