ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University senior distance runner Will Cronin has been named the South Atlantic Conference Men's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 21, the SAC office announced Tuesday.
Cronin, a Greeneville High School grad, broke his school record in the 5000 meters and earned an NCAA Division II provisional qualifying mark with a time of 14:39.49 at the Camel City Invitational on Friday night. Cronin's time converts to 14:30.17 and is the 35th-best in Division II this season, and also broke his school record of 14:54.28 set at the Gamecock Opener on Jan. 18, 2020. He finished in fourth place in the event for the Pioneers.
The NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships will be held in Birmingham, Alabama on March 11-13. The championships field will be announced on Tuesday, March 2.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Another Honor For Sutton
NASHVILLE — For the second consecutive week, Tusculum University center Maddie Sutton has been selected as the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Women's Basketball Player of the Week.
Sutton, a 6-foot graduate student from Walland, averaged 24.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in two victories for the Pioneers during the week ending Feb. 21, which boosted Tusculum into first place in the league standings heading into the final week of the regular season.
In a 71-62 come-from-behind win over Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday, Sutton finished with 15 points, 16 rebounds and five assists while playing all 40 minutes. On Saturday, Sutton scored a career-high 33 points on 11-for-14 shooting from the field and hit 11-for-12 at the foul line, and added 11 rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes. For the week, Sutton shot 53.1 percent (17-for-32) from the field and 87.5 percent (14-for-16) from the foul line in the two wins.
Sutton continues to lead all of Division II in double-doubles with 15, including each of the last 11 games. She ranks second in Division II in rebound average with a SAC-leading 15.2 per game, and is sixth in the conference in scoring average at 15.6 points per contest. Sutton is also second in the SAC in minutes, averaging 37.6 per game.
Pioneers Travel To UVA Wise
The Tusculum University women's basketball team can clinch its first South Atlantic Conference regular-season championship since 2011 with a victory in their regular-season finale on Wednesday evening at UVA Wise. Game time from the David J. Prior Convocation Center is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
The Pioneers (15-2, 15-2 SAC) grabbed first place from Carson-Newman by a half-game after a pair of victories last week. Tusculum beat Lincoln Memorial 71-62 on Wednesday after trailing by 15 in the third quarter, then rolled to an 84-59 win at Coker to improve its road record to 9-0. The Pioneers' nine straight road wins is tied for the fifth-longest active road winning streak in Division II, and is the most consecutive wins away from home for the Pioneers since winning nine in a row during the 1995-96 season.
Tusculum is already assured of finishing no worse than second in the conference, which would ensure that the Pioneers would receive an opening-round bye in the upcoming Pilot/Flying J SAC Women's Basketball Championship, which gets underway with five first-round contests on Saturday, Feb. 27. The quarterfinal round will be played on Monday, March 1 and the semifinals on Thursday, March 4, with the championship game on Sunday, March 7 all at campus sites. If the Pioneers grab the top seed, it will give them homecourt advantage for the duration as they seek their second straight SAC Championship title.
UVA Wise (13-4, 12-4 SAC) has been consistently among the top four teams in the conference this season and still has a chance to grab a top-three spot in the final standings. The Cavaliers won their third straight road game on Monday night, earning an 81-68 victory at Mars Hill on 49 percent shooting from the field. After opening the season with a 79-68 loss at Tusculum on Nov. 24, UVA Wise reeled off 10 straight wins before dropping three of their last six, including a 75-53 home loss to Wingate on Saturday.
Tusculum reentered the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll at No. 25 this week, the WBCA announced Tuesday.
The Pioneers were ranked 22nd in the initial WBCA poll which was released February 2, but dropped out following a loss to Anderson. Three straight victories over Queens, Lincoln Memorial and Coker have pushed the Pioneers back into the WBCA rankings and into first place in the South Atlantic Conference standings.
Carson-Newman (14-2) is ranked 13th and is one of three Southeast Region teams in the poll, along with poll newcomer Belmont Abbey (17-2) in 24th and the Pioneers in 25th. Lubbock Christian (13-0) is the top team in the Division II poll again this week, followed by Lander (14-0) and Drury (14-1).
The WBCA NCAA Division II Coaches Poll Committee is composed of one head coach from each of the 23 NCAA Division II conferences.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
TUSCULUM HOSTS LENOIR-RHYNE FOR SENIOR NIGHT
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. --- The Tusculum University men’s basketball team will close out the 2020-2021 regular season this week as TU hosts Lenoir-Rhyne University on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. from Pioneer Arena.
The Pioneers (11-4, 11-4 SAC) are riding a five-game winning streak heading into the contest and are currently in sole possession of third place in the South Atlantic Conference standings.
With first place Lincoln Memorial announcing it was pausing team activities due to COVID protocols, along with UVA Wise doing the same as well, the upcoming Pilot / Flying J SAC Basketball Championship will now be an 11-team tournament with the top-five teams earning a bye into Monday’s quarterfinal round.
Regardless of Wednesday’s outcome with Lenoir-Rhyne, the Pioneers secured the No. 2 seed in next week’s SAC Tournament and will host a quarterfinal game this coming Monday night at Pioneer Arena against an opponent yet to be determined.
BASEBALL
PIONEERS SCORE 10 RUNS IN THE 11TH INNING IN 16-10 WIN AT YOUNG HARRIS
YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. --- Tusculum University scored 10 runs with two outs in the top of the 11th inning as the Pioneers won 16-10 at Young Harris College Tuesday afternoon at Zell Miller Field in a non-conference baseball contest.
The two teams combined for 26 runs, 30 hits and 25 runners left on base in the battle of Southeast Region foes. Tusculum improves to 3-1 on the season while the Mountain Lions fall to 2-2 on the year.
TU catcher Chase Wullenweber went 3-for-6 and drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning with his two-out single. The Pioneers would total seven hits in the frame to give the visitors 17 on the afternoon. Young Harris committed five errors as all 16 runs scored by Tusculum were unearned.
Young Harris got a RBI double from Noah Fitzgerald to take a 1-0 lead in the opening frame. Tusculum answered in the top of the third when Luis Ezra belted a grand slam to right field to give the Pioneers a 4-1 advantage.
Meanwhile, TU starter Dosie Drakeford rebounded from a shaky first inning and blanked the Mountain Lions until the fifth as Southeast Region Player of the Week Tucker Greer doubled home YHC’s second run to trim the deficit to 4-2.
TU’s Keegan Ernest took over in the sixth and worked around a lead-off walk with a fly out and a double play to end the inning. He ran into trouble in the seventh as pinch hitter John Miller came through with a two-out double to drive home Rome Wallace. Ernest got a fly out to end the threat and preserve the 4-3 lead.
Tusculum had a chance to blow the game open in the top of the eight as Wullenweber led off with a single, Kyle Williams bunted him over and Daulton Martin followed with a single to move Wullenweber to third, but Martin was thrown out at second base for the second out of the inning. A walk to Bryson Ford put runners on the corners, but YHC’s Levi Ayers got a strikeout of Brandon Trammell to end the inning and preserve the one-run deficit.
YHC threatened in the bottom of the eighth as Fitzgerald led off with a single. Jones flied out and Cash fouled out. Bailey Campbell hit a single down the right field line to move Fitzgerald third. TU reliever Trent Collins took over for Corey Binion as he threw a wild pitch to move Underwood to second and followed with a walk to Wallace to load the bases. Collins got out of trouble as Ayers fouled out to end the inning.
In the top of the ninth, Ezra recorded his third hit of the day with a lead-off single and moved to second when Daalen Adderley reached on an error on his bunt. Murphy Flood fouled out and Jaden Steagall struck out to bring up Wullenweber with two outs. He came through again with a two-run double down the left field line to give TU some insurance and a 6-3 lead heading to the bottom of the ninth.
But it wouldn’t be enough as pinch-hitter Mark Castle drew a lead-off walk and Miller followed with a two-run blast to left field to make it a 6-5 game. Greer tied the game at 6-6 with his solo blast to left for his fourth round-tripper of the young season.
Harbor Jefferson relieved Trevor Lloyd who started the ninth and retired three in a row to end the frame and send the game to extra innings.
The Pioneers went down in order in the top of the 10th. Ethan Underwood led off the YHC half with a double, but Jefferson retired the next three straight including a pair of strikeouts to send the game to the 11th.
Trey Hinton led off with a single for the Pioneers and moved to second when Daalen Adderley reached on an error on his bunt. Murphy Flood struck out and Jaden Steagall flied out. Wullenweber was clutch again with his two-out single to center to drive in the go-ahead run. Martin followed with a two-run single and the flood gates opened as nine more TU batters would reach before Martin lined out to end the inning as TU led 16-6.
The Mountain Lions battled in the 11th and scratched four runs on three hits and a TU error, but the Pioneers got a ground out to end the game which last four hours and 26 minutes.
The Pioneers utilized seven pitchers while Young Harris used 13 hurlers in the loss. Tusculum, who drew 15 walks in Sunday’s series finale win over Indianapolis, followed with 11 bases on balls against Young Harris.
Ezra went 3-for-3 with five RBI as his grand slam was the second of his TU career, hitting one last season at Lynn University. Flood, Martin and Hinton all finished with two hits apiece, while Kyle Williams had a single and three walks.
Jefferson (1-0) picked up the victory as he tossed two shutout innings while McLain Harris (1-1) suffered the loss.
Greer led Young Harris with his 3-for-5 day, while Underwood, Fitzgerald and Miller had two hits apiece.
The Pioneers will open South Atlantic Conference play this weekend when they host UVA Wise for a four-game series beginning with Saturday’s 2 p.m. doubleheader.
TUSCULUM’S BECKER NAMED TSWA PITCHER OF THE WEEK
NASHVILLE --- Tusculum University’s Gunner Becker has been named the College Baseball Pitcher of the Week by the Tennessee Sportswriters Association.
Becker, a senior from Grove City, Pennsylvania, tossed seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts in the Pioneers’ season-opening victory over the University of Indianapolis.
The right-hander scattered five hits and walked three as he retired seven straight hitters after a single to start the contest and ran into trouble just once, with the Greyhounds collecting three straight singles in the fifth inning, He retired the side in the sixth and induced an inning-ending double play to finish his work in the seventh.
Tusculum (2-1, 0-0 SAC) will travel to Young Harris today before returning home this weekend when they host UVA Wise for a four-game South Atlantic Conference series.
SOFTBALL
Tusculum University softball has six games scheduled
between Wednesday (Feb. 24) to Sunday (Feb. 28), including its home and South Atlantic Conference opener against Wingate.
RECAPPING
THE WEEK
The Pioneers looked fresh after a long layoff, sweeping
Emmanuel (Ga.) in convincing fashion, 5-1 and 8-2.
Alexis
Grampp and Claire Crout led the TU offense with three hits apiece. Grampp slugged 1.167 with a double, homer, three runs scored, two walks, and a trio of runs batted in. The latter tripled, drove in a run and scored one on her way to .714 slugging percentage.
Kiley Longmire scored a trio of runs, doubled, and was plunked by two pitches as well.
Emily
Sappington pitched a complete game to lead off the afternoon, striking out five Lions. Savannah Foster got the start in game two, going three innings and allowing a pair of doubles. Keylon Reynolds picked up her first collegiate win in relief to finish up
game two. She struck out four and gave up one unearned run. Emmanuel batters averaged .077 against the freshman.
Tusculum
is ranked across the top-15 in Division II in nine statistical categories: hit by pitch (1st; 13), double plays (t-1st; 4), sacrifice flies (t-3rd; 3), doubles (t-4th; 13), double plays per game (7th; .67), doubles per game (t-9th; 2.17), total runs (12th;
34), hits (14th; 47), and shutouts (t-15th; 1).
Individually,
Kiley Longmire is tied for the D2 lead with five doubles, second after being hit by three pitches, ninth in doubles per game (0.83), and tied ninth in hit by pitch per game (0.50). Delilah Malczewski and Sappington have hit just one batter each, tying them
for the national lead for the least amount hit. Grampp has hit two homers, good enough to tie her for fourth, and her 0.33 home runs per game rate is 13th in the country. Foster’s three starts (t-5th) and Sappington’s two complete games (8th) are also among
the top-10 for pitchers.
WOMEN'S GOLF
TUSCULUM FINISHES FIFTH AT BATTLE AT HILTON HEAD
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. --- The Tusculum University women’s golf team posted a final round score of 322 to finish with 640 and finish fifth at the 2021 Battle at Hilton Head. The two-day, 36-hole tournament is being held on the par-72, 5,934-yard Robert Trent Jones Course at the Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort.
Tusculum tallies its second top tier finish in as many tournaments following last week’s fourth-place showing at the Spring Kickoff Intercollegiate.
Carson-Newman led wire-to-wire as the Lady Eagles carded a two-day score 629 and win by one shot over runner-up Lenoir-Rhyne (310). Central Missouri finished third with 634, while Lee University, the sixth-ranked team in NCAA Division II, finished fourth with 638 including a Tuesday-best 308, 22 shots better than Monday’s opening 330.
Tusculum was fifth with 640, followed by Belmont Abbey (641), Lincoln Memorial (652), Columbus State (659), Queens (663), Lander (666), USC Beaufort (683), Catawba (684), Barton (690) and Southern Wesleyan (691).
Tusculum’s Jennifer Keim accounted for her sixth top-10 finish in her Pioneer career as she tied for eighth place with 76-80=156. Freshman teammate Nilubol Panno also tied for eighth with 156 including her team-best 77 in Tuesday’s final round.
Hannah Brown tied for 16th place with 79-80=169, Olivia Cunningham finished 45th with 84-85=169 and Madison DeWees shot 87-86=173, good enough for 55th.
Tusculum returns to action Mar. 14-16 as they compete at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate at the Sevierville Golf Club in Sevierville.
MEN'S LACROSSE
TUSCULUM RETURNS TO ROAD TO FACE MARS HILL, LEES-McRAE
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. --- The Tusculum University men's lacrosse team returns from a 10-day layoff with a pair of road matches this week, as the Pioneers visit Mars Hill for their South Atlantic Conference opener on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Lees-McRae for a non-conference match at noon on Saturday.
The Pioneers (2-0) opened the season with a pair of victories, defeating Alderson Broaddus 14-5 in their season opener on Feb. 6 and beating Chowan 13-6 on Feb. 14. Tusculum is playing its first four matches away from home, with the first home contest against Newberry on Saturday, March 6.
Tusculum is 2-0 for the first time since the program's debut season of 2014, when the Pioneers went 3-0 to start the season with wins over Ohio Valley, Lees-McRae and Young Harris. The Pioneers are receiving votes in this week's United State Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) Division II poll, along with five SAC teams inside the top 20.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL BEGINS LONG-AWAITED SPRING
VENTURE
GREENEVILLE,
Tenn. --- The Tusculum women’s volleyball team returns
after a 464-day hiatus to battle the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears on Thursday (Feb. 25) night in Hickory, North Carolina.
The
2021 spring season will feature just 10 South Atlantic Conference matches across the shortened campaign. Head coach Danielle Marante relies on eight returners and 10 freshmen to build upon the success of last season. TU earned its first winning season (15-14)
since 2014 and finished tied fifth in the SAC standings during Marante’s first year at the helm of the Pioneers.