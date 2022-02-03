JEFFERSON CITY — Jalen Crowder hit a pair of three-pointers in the final 15 seconds including the game-winner with three seconds remaining as the Tusculum Pioneers overcame a 15-point deficit to edge Carson-Newman 68-67 in South Atlantic Conference play on Wednesday night at Holt Fieldhouse.
Tusculum (13-6, 12-4 SAC) snaps the Eagles (14-8, 11-7) 10-game home winning streak and records its third straight victory over Carson-Newman. TU also remains in third place in the league standings.
Crowder finished with a season-best 17 points, including a dozen in the second half. He shot 6-of-9 from the field, including 5-of-8 from three-point territory.
TU trailed 63-52 with 5:46 left on the clock and closed the game with a 16-4 run, including 10 unanswered points. During the 10-0 run, Crowder hit a three-pointer followed by a three-point play from Trenton Gibson with 4:10 remaining for his 1,500th career point.
Both teams went cold for the next 2:23 as the two East Tennessee rivals combined to go 0-for-5 with a pair of turnovers including a shot clock violation by the Eagles with 2:02 to go. TU’s William Vedder made a layup with 1:47 left to trim the C-N to 63-62.
The teams exchanged turnovers, including a steal and dunk by C-N’s Bryant Thomas that pushed the Eagles to a 65-62 lead with 52 seconds remaining.
After a Tusculum timeout, the Pioneers committed their 18th turnover of the game and 10th of the half with 37 seconds remaining. C-N's Luke Brenegan was fouled and made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 66-62 with 28 seconds on the scoreboard.
The Pioneers moved into the front court and Crowder drained his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 15 seconds remaining to cut the C-N lead to 66-65.
C-N's Tripp Davis was then fouled hard and left the game. Nick Brenegan came off the bench to shoot the free throws and missed the first before making the second for a 67-65 lead with 10 seconds to go.
Tusculum got the ball to Gibson, who was double-teamed on the wing. He passed the ball to Crowder, who drained a 30-footer with three seconds left to give the Pioneers a 68-65 lead, their first since the game's opening minute.
Luke Brenegan got off a desperation heave before the buzzer that hit off the back iron.
Gibson’s 14 points give him exactly 1,500 in his career. He's just the 11th player in the 111-year history of the program to achieve the feat.
Gibson also had team-highs with six rebounds and six assists.
Brandon Mitchell went 6-of-9 from the floor for 12 points, while Justin Mitchell had 10 points.
EJ Bush led C-N with 16 points as he went 8-for-12 from the floor while making his first seven field goals to start the game. Davis finished with 13 points, while Luke Brenegan had 12 and a game-best seven assists.
The 15-point deficit is the fourth-largest comeback by the Pioneers in recorded school history.
Tusculum plays at Newberry at 4 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN
Carson-Newman 82
Tusculum 66
JEFFERSON CITY — Backup guard Abby Wilson hit her first six three-point attempts and finished with a career-high 18 points to lead Carson-Newman.
Wilson, who entered the game averaging 3.2 points per game and shooting 25.6 percent (11-for-43) from three-point range for the season, sank two three-pointers in the first quarter, two in the third and two more in the first 90 seconds of the fourth for the Eagles (18-4, 15-3 SAC), who outrebounded the Pioneers 43-31 and placed five players in double figures.
Wilson finished the game 6-for-8 from beyond the arc in 22 minutes to reach double figures for the first time this season.
Mya Belton led the Pioneers (7-13, 5-11 SAC) with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Jalia Arnwine added 14 points for Tusculum, which shot 33.3 percent (21-for-63) from the field. Brianna Dixon and Alyssa Walker each added nine points for the Pioneers, who went 11-for-36 from three-point range and gave up 17 second-chance points to the Eagles off 12 offensive rebounds.
Joining Wilson in double figures for the Eagles were Lindsey Taylor with 17 points and six rebounds, Harli Smith with 14 points and seven boards, Campbell Penland with 13 points and Braelyn Wykle with 12.
Wykle shot 3-for-14 from the field but had four assists and four steals to lead all players.
Tusculum plays at Newberry at 2 p.m. Saturday.