It’s that time of year again. The holidays are upon us, and similarly to the 2020 calendar year, 2021 has been particularly strenuous for many.
However, joy can be gained through giving. To aid 2021 fundraising shortfalls, The Crumley House ‘Season of Giving’ campaign is now under way and runs through Dec. 31.
The COVID-19 pandemic placed extraordinary strains on 2021 fundraising efforts as it has for numerous regional non-profits. The Crumley House hopes you remember its brain-injured residents and day program participants as it strives to continue rehabilitation efforts for all members.
The Crumley House invites individuals and regional businesses to participate in assisting one of the nation’s leading non-profit brain injury rehabilitation centers.
“There are so many ways to aide our efforts here at The Crumley House,” said Executive Director Guynn Edwards in a release. “Obviously, cash donations are most certainly welcome. But how about assisting in the purchase of Christmas Gifts for our members? Perhaps it’s sponsoring a Friday meal or outing. Maybe it’s sponsoring a member by providing his or her personal hygiene care products for a month or two,” Edwards adds.
The simplest method of assisting The Crumley House this holiday season is to visit crumleyhouse.com and click on the Donate Now button at the top of the home page. The Crumley House also is a listed non-profit with amazon.smile.com, in which Amazon donates .5 percent of eligible purchases to the selected charity of choice. Donations also may be mailed directly to The Crumley House, 300 Urbana Rd., Limestone, TN 37681.
“We are blessed to be part of such a giving region and we genuinely appreciate the generosity of all; and on behalf of all of us here at The Crumley House, we wish all a very Merry Christmas, and by all means, a blessed and Happy 2022!” Edwards said.
For more information regarding The Crumley House “Season of Giving” please contact Ben Trout, Marketing and Fundraising Coordinator at 423.426.7701 or email bent@crumleyhouse.com.