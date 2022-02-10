The defending Appalachian League champion Greeneville Flyboys have announced Jermaine Curtis as their manager for the 2022 season.
Curtis joins the Flyboys with 14 years of playing, scouting and player development experience under his belt.
"I am excited to manage at Greeneville," Curtis said. "I want to help these young men develop on the field as professionals, but I also want to give back to the community. If we do these two things, I believe we can bring another championship back to Greeneville."
A native of Panorama City, California, Curtis spent the 2021 season with the Kingsport Axmen as their hitting coach.
Kat Foster, Flyboys general manager, said, "Having coach Curtis come aboard with us this season is a great honor. He has an amazing resume and I am confident he will help guide these young players in their journey to Major League Baseball, and give them a great experience this summer. I look forward to working with Jermaine for the upcoming season."
Curtis is an alumnus of UCLA. In 2008, he was selected in the fifth round of the MLB draft by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Curtis, a utility man, played 12 professional seasons, including five major league games with the Cardinals in 2013.
Curtis played 942 games in the minor leagues for the Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, Oakland A's and Minnesota Twins. He also played 161 winter league games in the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Venezuela, and 16 games in the independent Atlantic League and Liberation League.
Curtis batted .275 (989-for-3,603) as a pro with 178 doubles, seven triples, 29 home runs, 386 RBI and 87 stolen bases.
Greeneville opens the 2022 season at Kingsport on June 2. The Flyboys' home opener is slated for June 6 against Danville at Pioneer Park.