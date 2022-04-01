Early transition opportunities allowed Dobyns-Bennett to keep its undefeated record intact.
The Indians scored twice in the first half and held on in the second for a 2-0 win over Greeneville at Burley Stadium on Thursday.
Tough as it was to swallow, Greeneville (2-3) did clean up its first-half mistakes with better passing after intermission. The Greene Devils took most of their six shots in the second half, with D-B keeper Ryan True saving a corner kick opportunity in the 63rd minute. True stopped another corner kick chance in the 74th minute, and Cade Snelson’s shot in the 77th went just high following a free kick.
“You hate to lose a ball game, but we’re pleased with the effort the boys played with tonight, pretty composed,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “Much better second half. A lot of that was kind of reading them and figuring out how they were going to play. Once we saw how they attacked, we were able to counter that.”
Landyn White, Brady Quillen, Blake Rogers, Drew Shelton, David Fisher and Snelson each had one shot on goal for Greeneville.
Goalkeeper Aiden Creech kept the Devils alive with 11 saves.
The Indians (5-0) drew first blood in the 11th minute when Maddox DeVinney scored on a penalty kick. Bryson Broadwater doubled the Indians’ lead with his goal in the 27th minute.
According to Graham, passing will be a point of emphasis as district play approaches. Most of D-B’s best chances came after errant Greeneville passes, which allowed the Indians an advantage in transition.
“They have a good press. They’d get it in our defensive third and then they’d press us,” Graham said. “When we weren’t making those precise passes and hitting a white jersey (D-B), everyone in green is trying to counter and they’d catch us numbers down … we just need to transition more as a team.”
UP NEXT
Greeneville opens conference play by hosting Sullivan East at 6 p.m. Tuesday.