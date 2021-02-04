The Tusculum University football program received 32 commitments from student-athletes on the initial day of the spring signing period on Wednesday.
So far, five states are represented in this year's recruiting class including 15 from Tennessee, 12 from Florida, two each from Georgia and South Carolina and one from North Carolina.
Tusculum received commitments from 23 high school student-athletes while nine university and junior college transfers have joined the Pioneers.
Of the 32 commitments thus far, eight are wide receivers, six quarterbacks, five offensive linemen, five defensive backs, three defensive linemen, two running backs, two tight ends and one athlete.
Highlighting the newcomer list is Valdosta State University transfer quarterback Rogan Wells. The 6-4, 220-pound signal caller posted a 28-3 record as a starting quarterback with the Blazers. He led VSU to a perfect 14-0 record in 2018 as the Blazers captured the NCAA Division II national championship. He was a two-time national finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy and was a national runner-up for DII’s top honor in 2019.
Wells, a native of Fort Mill, South Carolina, finished eighth in VSU program history in rushing yards (1,932), fifth in rushing touchdowns (25), sixth in career completions (543), third in passing TD (69) and second in total offense (9,026 yards). His 7,130 passing yards are the seventh-most in Gulf South Conference history and he was named the GSC Football Player of the Decade and to the GSC All-Decade first team.
Also joining the TU program from Valdosta State are offensive linemen Taylor Williams, wide receiver Justice Parham and defensive back Raynell Killian.
Williams, a 6-2, 320-pounder from Pensacola, Florida played in 10 games on the offensive front during VSU’s 2018 national championship run. Parham, a 6-0, 190-pound native of Tarpon Springs, Florida, played in five games in 2019 for the Blazers as VSU went 10-1 to capture back-to-back Gulf South Conference titles. Killian, a 5-10, 185-pound product of Jacksonville, Florida, played in 24 contests with eight starts with the Blazers. He accounted for 52 tackles with 34 solo hits and five career pass break-ups.
East Carolina University transfer Mydreon Vines comes to TU after playing three seasons with the Pirates. The 6-2, 190-pound receiver from Greenville, North Carolina played in 29 career games where he posted 19 receptions for 236 yards and a touchdown.
Derrick Wright, a 6-0, 195-receiver from Pembroke Pines, Florida, comes to Tusculum after starting his collegiate career at NCAA Division II Florida Tech. In his 20 career games with the Panthers, Wright made 18 total catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns. He also posted 39 career kickoff returns for 953 yards for a 24.43 yards per return average.
Ivan Corbin joins the TU program from Georgia Southern University. Prior attending GSU, the 6-1, 200-pound graduate student, he played two seasons at South Atlantic Conference member Limestone University. The Warner Robins, Georgia native played in 17 games where he passed for 2,407 yards for 22 touchdowns. He also rushed for six scores with the Saints.
Tusculum continues its spring preparations for the upcoming campaign which starts Mar. 6 with a non-conference game at Newberry College.
2021 Tusculum University Football Commits
Xander Allen, DL, 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Knoxville (Halls HS)
Jamichael Baxter, RB, 5-6, 170, Chattanooga (Chattanooga Christian School)
Jac'son Boone, WR, 6-2, 185, Valrico, Fla. (Bloomingdale HS)
Declan Brewer, TE, 6-3, 195, Kingston (Midway HS)
Tyler Burke, WR, 5-6, 160, Delray Beach, Fla. (Atlantic HS)
Deshawn Carey-Parker, DL, 6-1, 278, Knoxville (Hardin Valley Academy)
Ivan Corbin, ATH, 6-0, 200, Warner Robins, Ga. (Georgia Southern)
Colby Garland, OL, 6-1, 285, Elizabethton (Elizabethton HS)
Stone Hatmaker, QB, 5-10, 165, Clinton (Anderson County HS)
Montreal Henry, DB, 5-11, 175, Tifton, Ga. (NE Oklahoma A&M College)
Jadon High, DL, 6-2, 225, Chattanooga (Red Bank HS)
Jarvis Jones, WR, 5-11, 170, Fort Myers, Fla. (Dunbar HS)
Reggie Kellum, RB, 6-0, 170, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland HS)
Raynell Killian, DB, 5-10, 185, Jacksonville, Fla. (Valdosta State Univ.)
Kahmari Lovett, DB, 5-9, 176, Miami, Fla. (Killian HS)
Zack Maaske, TE, 6-3, 215 Brentwood (Ravenwood HS)
Corey Moraux, WR, 6-2, 170, Moncks Corner, S.C. (St. Johns Christian Academy)
Caden Moore, OL, 6-3, 310, Cleveland (Bradley Central HS)
Matthew Palazzo, QB, 6-4, 220, Afton (Chuckey-Doak HS)
Brody Palhegyi, QB, 5-10, 170, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons HS)
Justice Parham, WR, 5-11, 190, Tarpon Springs, Fla. (Valdosta State Univ.)
Bode Patton, OL, 6-1, 235, Athens (McMinn County HS)
Garrett Priest, OL, 5-10, 250, Athens (McMinn County HS)
Cam Sanders, DB, 5-9, 185, Chattanooga (East Ridge HS)
Tre Simmons, QB, 6-0, 170, Valrico, Fla. (Bloomingdale HS)
Gary Simon, DB, 6-2, 185, St. Petersburg, Fla. (Univ. of Oklahoma)
Ethan Stinnett, WR, 6-0, 170, Gatlinburg (Gatlinburg-Pittman HS)
Allen Vaughn, QB, 6-0, 185, Mosheim (West Greene HS)
Mydreon Vines, WR, 6-2, 200, Greenville, N.C. (East Carolina Univ.)
Rogan Wells, QB, 6-4, 220, Fort Mill, S.C. (Valdosta State Univ.)
Taylor Williams, OL, 6-3, 310, Pensacola, Fla. (Valdosta State Univ.)
Derrick Wright, WR, 6-0, 200, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (Florida Tech)