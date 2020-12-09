Earendia Davis scored 17 points to lead the Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights to a 54-31 win at University High on Tuesday.

Chuckey-Doak led 9-0 after one quarter and 26-3 at halftime.

Davis scored eight points in the second quarter. Hayleigh Hensley added eight points for Chuckey-Doak, while Taliah Johnson chipped in seven.

Chuckey-Doak, now 2-1, will host Cumberland Gap on Friday.

North Greene 68

Hancock County 29

Sonya Wagner scored 18 points – 11 in the third quarter – as North Greene improved to 8-2.

North Greene led 22-6 after one quarter and 46-13 at halftime.

Haleigh Bernard knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points for North Greene. Shelby Davenport added 10 points, including a 3-pointer.

North Greene travels to University High on Friday.

BOYS

North Greene 80

Hancock County 40

Behind a game-high 24 points from Chriss Schultz, the Huskies improved to 8-2.

Schultz had 10 points in the first quarter as North Greene jumped to a 23-9 lead. The Huskies led 36-20 at halftime.

Kendal Loftis added 14 points for North Greene. Carson Whaley drained three 3-pointers and finished with nine points, while Cayden Foulks knocked down a 3 and finished with nine points.

North Greene travels to University High on Friday.

MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS

South Greene 46, Holston 43

Jase Roderick pumped in a game-high 26 points to lead South Greene on Monday.

South Greene also won the JV game 40-31 behind 12 points from Lucas Couch.

Colonial Heights 47

South Greene 22

Despite getting 13 points from Roderick, South Greene fell on Saturday.

South Greene won the JV game 14-9. Charlie Lane and Will Arrowood each scored four points for the Rebels.

