Earendia Davis scored 17 points to lead the Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights to a 54-31 win at University High on Tuesday.
Chuckey-Doak led 9-0 after one quarter and 26-3 at halftime.
Davis scored eight points in the second quarter. Hayleigh Hensley added eight points for Chuckey-Doak, while Taliah Johnson chipped in seven.
Chuckey-Doak, now 2-1, will host Cumberland Gap on Friday.
North Greene 68
Hancock County 29
Sonya Wagner scored 18 points – 11 in the third quarter – as North Greene improved to 8-2.
North Greene led 22-6 after one quarter and 46-13 at halftime.
Haleigh Bernard knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points for North Greene. Shelby Davenport added 10 points, including a 3-pointer.
North Greene travels to University High on Friday.
BOYS
North Greene 80
Hancock County 40
Behind a game-high 24 points from Chriss Schultz, the Huskies improved to 8-2.
Schultz had 10 points in the first quarter as North Greene jumped to a 23-9 lead. The Huskies led 36-20 at halftime.
Kendal Loftis added 14 points for North Greene. Carson Whaley drained three 3-pointers and finished with nine points, while Cayden Foulks knocked down a 3 and finished with nine points.
North Greene travels to University High on Friday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS
South Greene 46, Holston 43
Jase Roderick pumped in a game-high 26 points to lead South Greene on Monday.
South Greene also won the JV game 40-31 behind 12 points from Lucas Couch.
Colonial Heights 47
South Greene 22
Despite getting 13 points from Roderick, South Greene fell on Saturday.
South Greene won the JV game 14-9. Charlie Lane and Will Arrowood each scored four points for the Rebels.