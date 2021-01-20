Earendia Davis poured in a game-high 30 points to lead the Chuckey-Doak Lady Knights to a 60-27 win at Providence Academy on Tuesday.
Chuckey-Doak led 8-4 after one quarter. Davis scored 13 points in the second quarter to help the Lady Knights to a 32-17 lead at halftime.
Breanna Roberts finished with eight points for Chuckey-Doak, while Taliah Johnson chipped in seven.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS
South Greene 57, Holston 40
Jase Roderick pumped in 23 points for South Greene. Colby Brooks added nine points, while Will Arrowood and Brendan Lisenby each finished with eight.
Wes Belcher paced Holston with 11 points.
Holston won the JV game 21-19. Arrowood scored nine points for South Greene, while Kamden Hilard scored 11 for Holston.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
T.A. Dugger 41, Greeneville 26
Greeneville got eight points from Maria Lyde, five from Abby Adkins and four from Genna Renner.
Dugger won the JV game 46-33. Renner scored eight points for Greeneville, while Destani Bailey had six.