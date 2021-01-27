CHUCKEY — With West Greene’s top defender Tayli Rader on the bench most of the night with foul trouble on Tuesday, the Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights took advantage en route to a 60-44 senior night win.
The Lady Black Knights got a game-high 20 points from senior Earendia Davis, 14 from Hayleigh Hensley and 10 from Breanna Roberts mostly in the paint left vulnerable by Rader’s absence.
“We told the girls, ‘(Rader) has two fouls, she has three fouls. Take it to her,’” said Chuckey-Doak coach Lisa Darnell. “I actually don’t think we did that as well as I would have liked for us to, but we did keep on plowing along and got them into some foul trouble, which helped us.”
With 6:45 to play in the first quarter, Rader barely broke a sweat before picking up her second foul and going to the bench.
After that, Chuckey-Doak scored 10 of its final 12 points of the quarter in the paint on the way to a 15-9 lead.
Roberts scored on a putback. Davis banked in a short shot and laid in another. Hensley had a layup and a jumper in the lane, and Kylie Malone scored on a layup.
The only points that didn’t come in the paint for Chuckey-Doak during the stretch were two free throws from Davis, who had been fouled near the basket.
Rader returned to the floor at the start of the second quarter and scored four points in a 10-2 West Greene run. Kinsley Ellenburg capped the spurt with a 3-pointer that pushed the Lady Buffaloes to a 19-17 lead.
Rader then picked up her third foul at the 3:43 mark of the quarter and went back to the bench for the rest of the half.
Again, Chuckey-Doak took advantage, scoring 10 points in the paint and closing the quarter on a 13-1 run for a 30-20 lead at halftime.
Davis had a putback, a short jumper off the glass and a free throw in the spurt. Hensley had a putback and two free throws, Taliah Johnson had a layup and Roberts had a layup.
Chuckey-Doak never trailed after that, although West Greene cut the lead to six twice in the third quarter – first on a jumper off the glass from Christianna Ricker at the 7:06 mark of the period and then on two free throws from Megan Daniels at the 3:39 mark of the period.
The Knights outscored West Greene 10-7 over the final 3:22 of the third for a 46-37 lead.
Roberts had a layup, Johnson hit four free throws, and Hensley knocked down two short jumpers in that span.
West Greene got two free throws each from Breanna Cloren and Daniels that cut Chuckey-Doak’s lead to 46-41 at the 6:26 mark of the fourth.
The Lady Buffs got no closer, though, as Johnson sparked a 14-1 Chuckey-Doak run with two layups and two assists that pushed the Lady Knights to a 60-42 lead with 1:21 to play.
Davis had six points in that spurt on a putback, a layup and a runner down the lane.
“Earendia is a real good player who makes us click offensively. When she’s on, she’s tough to guard,” Darnell said. “If she’s not scoring, she’s opening things up for a pass or for someone else to get a bucket because she draws the defense to her.”
Johnson finished with 10 points for Chuckey-Doak.
Ellenburg led West Greene with 10 points. Daniels, Rader, Ricker and Taylor Lawson each scored eight.