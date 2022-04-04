If things had gone the way Mickey Dearstone had hoped years ago, he would now be a retired professional baseball player.
But things don’t always go as we plan, so instead Dearstone is retiring as a radio personality whose voice is one that is recognized by thousands of Tennessee Lady Vols fans across the state and country.
Dearstone is a Greene County man, whose family was all born and raised in Greeneville, just off the Buckingham Road. Born in 1953 to Kenny and Joyce Dearstone, his boyhood found him where many of us were spotted in those days, in a cow pasture playing baseball with neighborhood friends.
“Baseball was a big part of our lives growing up,” Mickey said recently in an interview after announcing his final game as play-by-play voice of the Lady Vols basketball team, a job that he had held full-time since 1999. “Dad said I was named after Mickey Mantle, who had his rookie year in baseball in 1952, a year before I was born. My brother (Steve) and I grew up competing against each other. We all loved the game.”
Becoming one of the area’s most recognized voices on the airwaves was not something that he ever dreamed of happening. His thoughts as a youngster were becoming a professional baseball player, and that dream almost became a reality.
He started catching behind the plate when he was 13, taught by Frosty Holt, who was a household name in the Jefferson City area and at Carson-Newman College.
Mickey’s father was involved in the broadcasting business, started at local station WGRV before getting a station on the air at Jefferson City (WJFC). The family moved to Lexington, Ky in 1963, then they came back to Greeneville in 1972 where Kenny took over radio station WSMG.
After graduation from high school Mickey earned a baseball scholarship to Columbia State Junior College where he played in 1972 and 1973, then he spent his final two collegiate years playing at Florida Southern University.
He didn’t get drafted after graduation, but he never gave up on baseball. Neither did local Atlanta Braves scout Rance Pless, who took him to Morristown for a professional tryout, and on the same day drove him to Kingsport where Pless had talked to the Braves’ Appalachian League team manager there and said “I’ve got a kid I want you to look at.”
“Rance helped a lot of local kids,” Mickey recalls. “He sure helped me. He spent an entire day hauling me around, and I then spent the 1975 season with the Kingsport Braves.”
That season in Kingsport gave him the incentive to try to skip Class A ball and move on up, so he went to Florida for spring training and participated in some Class AA and Class AAA scrimmages.
“Tommy Aaron was the Double-A coach in Savannah,” Mickey recalls. “He wanted me there, but it didn’t work out. They had a catcher that spoke both English and Spanish, and that gave him an advantage of course. So baseball just didn’t work out. Dad asked me if I wanted to try radio, and I said I’d give it a shot, so I suppose the rest is history.”
After spending a lot of time broadcasting local high school football and basketball games for WSMG, Mickey moved to Knoxville in 1980 and joined up with WIVK, doing a Saturday morning sports talk show and reporting on area high school games, thanks to the opportunity given him by Bob Kesling, who was sports director there at the time.
As the ensuing years progressed, Kesling became the voice of the Lady Vols and he also joined WBIR television as a sports reporter. Kesling also began to work some regional football and basketball games for a sports network, a job that conflicted at times with his Lady Vols duties. Mickey began filling in some for Kesling with the UT girls, and in 1999, when John Ward retired as the voice of Tennessee sports, Kesling took over that position.
“So I got my chance to take over the Lady Vols,” he recalls. “It was not something I had ever dreamed I would be doing, but the job sort of fell in my lap. Joan Cronan (the women’s athletic director at the time) was OK with it, and Pat Summitt was OK with it, so that’s how it began.”
It was a job that Mickey Dearstone would not relinquish until just a couple of weeks ago, when the 2021-22 Lady Vols were eliminated in the NCAA Regionals. It’s a job that over the years has taken him to 44 states, including three islands in Hawaii, as well as trips to St. Thomas and Cancun for tournaments. He has been a part of five national championships (1996, 1997, 1998, 2007 and 2008) and 10 Final Fours.
It would be correct to say that Mickey Dearstone was as close to Pat Summitt as just about anyone in her long and storied career.
“My thought was to just sort of be on the sidelines and do my thing, but she sort of forced me to really be a part of the Lady Vols program,” he recalls. “I interviewed her literally hundreds of times, pre-game, post-game, television shows … and there was one thing you could never forget about her: she was without a doubt the most humble person I’ve ever known.”
Mickey said Coach Summitt never boasted about how good the team was, and at times she seemed almost embarrassed about all the fuss people made about her.
“She would often say to me before an interview, ‘ask me about this, or ask me to say something good about this, or let’s say something about how good (the opponent) played,’” he added. “Her goal over the years was never about her. It was about bettering the game of women’s basketball. And I certainly think she did that.”
He fondly recalls one time before an interview that Coach Summitt asked him, “Dearstone (she never called him by his first name – it was always Dearstone), how much longer are you gonna do this (broadcasting)? I told her as long as I felt like I could keep doing a good job. She said ‘you can’t quit until I quit.’ So I told her OK.”
But that pact they made was squashed in the final interview he did with her after the terrible disease that would eventually take her life forced her into leaving the Lady Vols.
“She told me, ‘Dearstone, that pact we made … well, it’s over. I don’t want you to quit. You need to stay here for Holly (Warlick, her assistant coach who took over as head coach when Pat retired).”
So Mickey stayed aboard. He called games throughout Warlick’s tenure, then almost left when Warlick was fired.
“I thought it might be a good time to make a clean sweep of it, because I figured Tennessee might bring in a coach that didn’t know me, and might want somebody else. So it seemed like the right time. But then they hired Kellie (Harper), and I knew her because I was broadcasting the Vols when she played. So I stayed with her for the three years she’s been here.”
A lot of coaches owe a debt of gratitude to Pat Summitt, Mickey said, including Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma.
“You know how Pat was,” he said with a chuckle. “She’d play anybody, anywhere. UConn and UT became great rivals, and Geno’s name became big when he beat the Lady Vols. As I said, for her it was always more about the game than it was about her. She gave a lot of new coaches coming up a chance to play against her team. A lot of those coaches have gone on to become big names in the coaching world.”
The national championship games the Lady Vols played in are probably Mickey’s most fond memories of his years on the airwaves, but every other year the Lady Vols would travel to places like Stanford and Texas, and he fondly recalls those venues. Austin, TX, he says, was one of his favorite trips and one he looked forward to every other season.
Before his blood began to run orange, Mickey was a big Kentucky basketball fan, probably due to the years the family spent in Lexington.
“I recall one year at Christmas, I got two passes for me and Steve (his brother) to go to a Kentucky basketball game and watch them play LSU,” he said. “It was great. Steve told me it was without a doubt the best Christmas present he ever received.”
Steve Dearstone died in 2009. He never strayed from Greeneville in his growing-up years and became one of Greeneville’s best Little League and youth baseball coaches. In fact one of the baseball fields in the EastView complex is named “Steve Dearstone Field.”
To say it’s been a good ride for Mickey Dearstone would be an understatement. To work as closely with the legendary Pat Summitt as he did over the years makes him envied by many sports fans.
“It’s been fun,” he said. “But you know, it’s sad, too, because with all the accolades that came Pat Summitt’s way over the years, the national championships and everything else, she left us not remembering any of that because of that terrible disease.”
Mickey was inducted into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame in 2021. He was also honored for his years with the program at this season’s LSU game in a pregame ceremony.