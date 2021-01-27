Led by point guard Connor DeBusk, the Greeneville boys pushed the tempo on Tuesday night and eventually ran away from South Greene to stay unbeaten in District 2-2A play.
After a back and fourth first five minutes, the Devils found another gear and never let up on the way to a 91-58 victory.
“Connor did a great job tonight, obviously scoring, but more pushing the basketball,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “We were able to get up and down in transition and that was so important. South Greene can be a tough team when you let them get their defense set. Connor did a great job of keeping us moving.”
The first quarter on Tuesday stayed tight for the first five minutes. Greeneville took a 10-5 lead, but Isaac Hoese came up with a rare four-point play for the Rebels to close the gap to 10-9 with 5:25 left in the quarter. Jay Higgins then gave South Greene the lead at 14-12 with a triple.
With 3:17 left in the opening period, DeBusk swiped the ball at the 3-point stripe and took it the other way for an easy layup and a 16-14 Greene Devils’ advantage. Greeneville played from in front the rest of the night.
After a charity toss by South Greene's Ty Bailey, Greeneville completely took over the floor and made it difficult for the Rebels to even get inside their 3-point arc. It started with DeBusk at the top, but all five Devils were darting through passing lanes and giving the Rebels no breathing room.
The result was a 14-0 run to close the period. Jakobi Gillespie highlighted the run with a pair of break-away dunks while DeBusk knocked down a triple and then sank a jumper at the buzzer for a 30-15 lead.
“At the close of that quarter, it seemed like we went from Connor being engaged to having five guys fully engaged,” Woolsey said. “When we have guys with their athleticism engaged defensively, it can be really hard to score. That little run was huge.”
DeBusk led Greeneville with 19 points, all in the first half.
“Connor’s intensity was super high tonight,” Woolsey said. “His defense was so strong tonight. He may not get all of the steals, but his defense led to a lot of steals. He played great tonight.”
Everyone got involved for the Greene Devils as five finished in double figures. Reid Cannon had 14 points, Reid Satterfield had 12, Gillespie 11 and Trey Mayes 11.
Early in the second quarter, a triple from DeBusk followed by a free throw and a putback by Mayes gave Greeneville a 38-19 lead.
Greeneville’s lead reached 20 points for the first time with 3:21 left in the half when DeBusk went the length of the floor for a layup that made the score 44-24.
Satterfield made the score 50-29 at the half when he bounced an inbound pass off Luke Myers’ back, grabbed it and laid in a bucket.
The Devils used an 8-0 run in the third quarter to stretch their lead to 65-34. All of the damage was done in the post with Terry Grove scoring five points and Avery Collins putting in three points.
A pair of tip-ins by Adjatay Dabbs in the final minute of the period pushed Greeneville’s lead to 72-45 at the close of the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Cannon got hot for the Devils, hitting from behind the arc three times and scoring 14 points in the period.
“That was great to see from Reid. It was great to see him shoot the ball with confidence,” Woolsey said. “He was scoring in transition, he was making threes, and it's really great to see that out of him.”
Bailey led South Greene with 15 points while Myers put in 10.
Greeneville 30 20 22 19 — 91
South Greene 15 14 14 15 — 58
Greeneville: DeBusk 19, Cannon 14, Satterfield 12, Gillespie 11, Mayes 11, Dabbs 8, Grove 8, Price 4, Collins 3, Tillery 1.
South Greene: T. Bailey 15, Myers 10, Hoese 7, Higgins 6, Hawk 6, P. Bailey 5, Thornburg 5, Winter 2, Birdwell 2.