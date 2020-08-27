Behind three goals each from Delana DeBusk and Anna Shaw, the Greeneville Lady Greene Devils defeated the Unicoi County Lady Blue Devils 9-0 in their District 1 soccer opener on Tuesday.
Anne Marie Konieczny, Tanna Bookhamer and Kendyl Foshie each added a goal for Greeneville. Olivia Brooks and Brylee Tweed each had an assist.
The Lady Devils’ defense was led by Lauren Thomas, Olivia Norris, Brylee Tweed, Anna Johnson and Mikayla Weems in net.
Greeneville (1-1) travels to Sullivan South on Tuesday.
Claiborne 3, Chuckey-Doak 1
Claiborne broke a scoreless tie with a goal early in the second half and went up 2-0 with another goal in the 53rd minute.
Chuckey-Doak junior Marci Merrill poked in a Madison Marion corner kick in the 76th minute to make it 2-1, but Claiborne quickly answered with its third goal.
Chuckey-Doak got strong defensive play from senior Carissa Dailey, while keeper Breanna Roberts had 13 saves.
VOLLEYBALL Greeneville 3, Pigeon Forge 0
Takiya Curry put down nine kills, Nikkayla Stewart put down eight and Lauren Bailey added six as the Lady Greene Devils rolled 25-10, 25-15, 25-8.
Greeneville, now 5-2 overall and 2-0 is district play, got 10 digs from Emma Renner, eight from Ansley Inscore and five from Kennedy Click.
Stewart served four aces, Renner had three and Jenny Hardin had two.
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER Chuckey-Doak 5, Grandview 1
Chuckey-Doak grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first half.
Tavyn Southerland blasted a shot on goal and Lindsey Rojas tucked the ball in the back of the net after the keeper’s save to make it 1-0.
Chuckey-Doak made it 2-0 when Southerland took the ball off a defender and smashed it from just outside the 18-yard box past the goalkeeper.
The Knights made it 3-0 when Layla Fox found Rojas in the box, and Rojas buried a shot in the bottom corner.
After Grandview cut the lead to 3-1 in the second half, Rojas completed a hat trick. She took a through ball from Fox and placed it past the keeper to make it 4-1 lead.
Fox then won the ball in the midfield, dribbled past the defense and chipped it over the keeper’s head to make it 5-1.
The Lady Black Knight defense of Kylee Askew, Matia Wright, Josalyn Treadway, Isabelle Karriker and Kaigan Liebers allowed just eight shots.
Chuckey-Doak will play its home opener against Sullivan East at 6 p.m. Monday.