BLOUNTVILLE – The Greeneville Lady Devils’ basketball season ended in a 71-58 Region 1-2A quarterfinal loss at Sullivan Central on Friday night, but they have something greater for which to be thankful.
After suffering an epileptic seizure while bringing the basketball up the floor early in the third quarter, junior point guard Delana DeBusk was taken to a local hospital but appeared to be fine before departing.
“Delana DeBusk is more important than that little round basketball, that’s for sure,” said Greeneville coach Annette Watts. “This team loves her and she loves them. She will be fine.”
At the 7:22 mark of the third, DeBusk reached the logo at midcourt before leaning back and to her left with her head tilted toward the roof. She then fell to the floor and began convulsing before her family, Watts, Dr. Todd Aiken of Greeneville and Greeneville’s team trainer rushed to help.
Nearly 10 minutes passed before an alert DeBusk was lifted into a wheelchair and taken out of the gym.
DeBusk returned to Greeneville’s bench in the wheelchair for a short time. But once EMTs arrived, Greeneville athletic director Brad Woolsey said DeBusk was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
DeBusk was diagnosed with epilepsy last year, according to Watts.
“It had been six months since she had (a seizure),” Watts said. “We know she has this condition. We know what to do if she has a seizure. Still, it was extremely scary.
“She turned and looked at me and I could tell what was wrong, but I couldn’t run fast enough to get out there before she hit the floor. She was down a little longer than we would have liked. Thank goodness Dr. Aiken was there. She came to and was in good shape when she left.”
Although Greeneville led by as many as nine points in the first half and was leading 31-28 when DeBusk suffered the seizure, it was really an off night from the start for the Lady Devils.
Leading scorer Lauren Bailey, DeBusk and Grace Hayes – all three starters – ran into foul trouble early and were never really factors. Bailey finished with seven points, DeBusk had six and Hayes was scoreless.
And while Greeneville got some valiant efforts off the bench from Tambryn Ellenburg and Anna Shaw, the Lady Devils saw a promising season cut short at Sullivan Central for the second year in a row.
Last season, Greeneville lost 69-61 in double overtime to the Lady Cougars in the region quarterfinals.
“We’ve just got to pick up the pieces and get this bad taste out of our mouths,” said Watts, whose Lady Devils finish 19-8. “It’s just like every time we come to Sullivan County, we … we just have a hard time in Sullivan County.”
Trailing 35-30 midway through the third, Sullivan Central rallied over the final 4:42 of the period to take a 44-43 lead into the fourth. Jaelyn West Knocked down two 3-pointers and Rachel Niebruegge hit another in the stretch for the Lady Cougars.
Niebruegge opened the fourth with another 3 from up top to push Sullivan Central to a 47-43 lead before Greeneville’s Chloe Marsh scored on a putback and a layup to pull the Lady Devils even 47-47.
Noemi Morales sank a free throw to give Sullivan Central a 48-47 lead with 6:20 to play and the Lady Cougars never trailed again.
With just under four minutes left, Niebruegge scored on a putback, West scored on a fastbreak layup and Bre Yarber scored on a tough jumper in the lane for the first six points of a 9-2 run that allowed Sullivan Central to pull away, 61-53.
Greeneville got no closer than seven points the rest of the way with the game’s final score of 71-58 being Sullivan Central’s largest lead.
Greeneville got 16 points from Ellenburg and 10 each from Marsh and Shaw.
Yarber finished with a game-high 25 points for Sullivan Central, while West had 18 and Niebruegge had 17.
Sullivan Central, now 19-9, advances to Monday’s semifinals.