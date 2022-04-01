Aside from a new team and uniform, Delana DeBusk’s environment won’t change much next school year.
Now she has the chance to add to her family’s athletic legacy while also building her own. On Thursday, DeBusk held her ceremony at Greeneville High School, having signed to continue her education and basketball at Tusculum University.
“I didn’t really want to go far away from home,” DeBusk said.
And she certainly won’t.
Few people are as familiar with Tusculum’s campus as DeBusk. She’s spent plenty of time there over the years, most recently watching her brother Dylan play basketball and football for the Pioneers. Their dad Doug played basketball at TU from 1991-95, where he scored over 1,000 points and dished out 735 assists, a Pioneer record. Doug’s brother Frankie, himself a former Greeneville High School standout, coached football at TU from 1998-2015, serving as the school’s athletic director from 2007-15.
“It’s great that I get to be a part of that,” Delana said. “I’m excited, and everyone is excited that I’m carrying on the family legacy.”
Admittedly, DeBusk had her sights set on Tusculum after graduating high school. And the recruiting process officially began when Meagan Price and the Pioneer coaching staff came to watch DeBusk play during AAU season.
The Pioneers went through a rebuilding year last season after winning their second straight South Atlantic Conference tournament championship in 2021, with their first NCAA Division II Tournament appearance since 2010. DeBusk will likely remain a point guard as she transitions to college.
“You know (Price) puts a lot of work into it,” DeBusk said. “I like her a lot.
“Definitely, I need to work out and run and shoot (to prepare for the college game), and basically I just need to handle the basketball all I can. Just lots of workouts I’ve been starting to do.”
She’ll job shadow soon, but DeBusk indicated she currently intends to follow in her mom Christy’s footsteps after graduating Tusculum. Christy DeBusk serves as a school nurse at EastView Elementary.
“It’s just something I’ve always felt like I wanted to do,” Delana said.
DeBusk has already left her mark on Greeneville High School. A former All-State soccer player as well, DeBusk also helped the Greeneville girls basketball team reach its first TSSAA state tournament since 2010.
DeBusk averaged nine points, four rebounds, four assists and 2.7 steals per game her senior year for the Lady Devils.
“I’ve always loved soccer, but the work ethic I put into basketball, that’s really why I chose it,” DeBusk said. “Coach (Annette) Watts helping me with my work ethic has been a big factor in that.”