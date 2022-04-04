MOSHEIM — Not much to Christian Derry’s pitching performance, other than throwing strikes. Simple, but certainly effective in Chuckey-Doak’s case Monday night.
Derry scattered two hits after Chuckey-Doak had already built a comfortable lead, and the Black Knights stayed undefeated in district play with a 14-0 win at West Greene.
After holding the opposition hitless through two innings, Derry finished with seven strikeouts and walked four in the five-inning win. Of the 94 pitches he threw, 56 were strikes.
“He’s a good pitcher … all we expect him to do when I put him in to pitch, he throws strikes,” Chuckey-Doak coach Jimmy Willett said. “I know they’re going to hit it most of the time, but he throws strikes. We need to make the plays behind him.”
The Black Knights (8-3, 5-0 District 1-2A) did just that Monday night.
Austin McBurnett doubled twice and batted 2-for-4 from his leadoff spot. He set the tone from the beginning, as he lined a 2-1 pitch into left field for his first double.
Jaylen Willett doubled him home two batters later, and Connor Lamons followed with a two-out double for a 2-0 lead. Willett batted 2-for-2 while matching McBurnett and Wade Fletcher with three runs scored.
“That’s why (McBurnett) is there,” Willett said of his leadoff batter. “He’s there because he’s good, he sees the ball well, reads the bases well, and he’s aggressive.”
WADE GOES WILD
Fletcher then reached on a two-out error which allowed Lamons to score, before he and Dillon Shelton both plated on passed balls to make it 5-0 after one inning.
And Fletcher was just getting started. The senior led off the fourth by crushing a 1-0 offering over the left-field fence for a solo homer that made it 10-0.
“If Wade can keep his composure, he’s going to the next level,” Willett said.
Fletcher hit into a fielder’s choice in the fifth, allowing Jaylen Willett to score. Datyn Bowman’s RBI single made it 13-0, before Fletcher stole home for the final run.
After McBurnett scored on a passed ball, Fletcher drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 7-0 after two innings.
McBurnett’s second double scored Austin Smith, courtesy running after Derry’s leadoff double, for an 8-0 lead.
McBurnett and Shelton both scored on errors over the next two innings.
Keith Valentine broke up the no-hitter with his one-out single to center in the third inning. But Derry struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
And the Buffaloes (4-8, 2-3) couldn’t capitalize on Justin Tweed’s one-out base hit in the fourth.
Valentine started and took the loss, allowing three earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts over 1.0 innings. Cameron Wilhoit threw one inning, before Austin Wampler struck out four over the last three frames.
West Greene committed five errors, while Chuckey-Doak didn’t commit any.
UP NEXT
The teams play again at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Chuckey-Doak.