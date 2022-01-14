AFTON — Coach Sam Broyles saw a lot of things he liked about his Chuckey-Doak Black Knights Friday night in a 77-52 romp over the visiting Unaka Rangers.
“It might have been the best defense we’ve played in the first half all season,” Broyles said after the game. “We made a concentrated effort to share the basketball. Most of Unaka’s first half points came from the foul line. I couldn’t have asked for a better effort from our team.”
The fact that the Knights shared the ball was a key factor in avenging an early season loss to the Rangers on a trip to Carter County.
“I looked at the stats sheet and sometime in the third quarter we had 15 assists,” he smiled. ‘When you share the ball, everybody gets involved, and everybody is happy. When we went up there to play, we walked in their gym and acted like we were God’s gift to basketball, and they beat us pretty good. It was a nice win tonight.”
The victory gave the Knights a share of the non-district twin-bill as the Unaka girls rolled to a 65-49 decision.
DERRY DOMINATES
Leading by 10 points (33-23) at intermission, Chuckey-Doak’s 6-7 sophomore post Christian Derry turned in a dominating third quarter as the Knights outscored their visitors 29-11 in the period to put the game away.
Derry finished with 22 points and a dozen rebounds to lead all players in the game, and in the third he scored 11 of those points and yanked off seven rebounds.
“He got a lot of his points on second and third chances,” Broyles said. “We did a good job on the offensive boards.”
The big scoring output in the third saw the Knights hit 11-of-17 shots from the floor as crisp passing resulted in a lot of good looks at the basket. The big 62-34 lead at the close of the period solidified the outcome.
The home team started out well and led 18-8 at the first rest stop, and they threatened to put away their visitors early, moving to a 28-14 lead three minutes deep in the second frame. But the only cold spell C-D had all night followed and Unaka cut the lead to under 10 at one point and the Knights settled for a 33-23 lead.
The second half was all Chuckey-Doak, as they improved their season record to 8-6 with two key conference games coming up next week, at West Greene and at South Greene.
“Both those games will be tough,” Broyles said.
Cadin Tullock chipped in with 13 points to go along with the 22 from Derry. Hayden Anderson came off the bench to scored nine. A total of 11 Knights scored in the game.
Unaka (8-11) was led by Landon Ramsey with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Joe-Z Blamo scored 13.
UNAKA (52): Slagle 2, Siegfried 5, D.Ramsey 5, Joe-Z Blamo 13, Landon Ramsey 16, Shoemaker 4, Powell 4, Sexton 3.
CHUCKEY-DOAK (77): Cadin Tullock 13, Vazquez 3, Fletcher 6, Shelton 6, Christian Derry 22, Treadway 5, Rush 5, Anderson 9, Riddle 3, Murvin 2, Crum 3.
3-Point Goals: UHS—3 (Siegfried, D.Ramsey, Blamo). CD—5 (Fletcher 2, Vazquez, Riddle, Crum).
UNAKA 8 15 11 18 — 52
C-DHS 18 15 29 15 — 77
GIRLS UNAKA 65 CHUCKEY-DOAK 49
The final three minutes of the first half proved disastrous for the Lady Knights, who had stayed right with their visitors until that point.
The two teams battled to a 13-13 draw after one quarter, and when freshman Saniah Atchison hit a 3-pointer with 5:30 left in the half the Knights found themselves on the positive side of a 20-16 score. A free throw by Tavyn Southerland put the Knights up 21-19 with 3:33 left, but Unaka went up 22-21 with 2:02 left on a pair of free throws by Julie Simerly.
The roof then caved in on the C-D girls. The Rangers, behind the scoring antics of Lyndie Ramsey, went on a 12-2 run to the horn to control a 34-23 lead at the halftime break.
Another big run by the Rangers, a 12-0 spurt early in the third, put Unaka ahead 46-25 and they were in command the rest of the way.
Ramsey finished with 33 points to lead Unaka (16-4). Julie Simerly finished with 17 and those two made up the bulk of the offense.
Chuckey-Doak (3-14) got 11 points from Kennedy Brown.
UNAKA (65): Julie Simerly 17, Lyndie Ramsey 33, Forney 0, Ensor 9, Whitehead 2, Taylor 2, Tolley 2.
CHUCKEY-DOAK (49): Kennedy Brown 11 Atchison 6, Roberts 7, Hensley 4, Southerland 5, Lowe 2, Yokley 6, Ripley 4, Jones 4.
3-Point Goals: UHS—7 (Simerly 3, Ramsey 2, Ensor 2). CD—4 (Atchison 2, Brown, Yokley).
UNAKA 13 21 16 15—65
CDHS 13 10 10 16—49
NEXT UP
Chuckey-Doak plays at South Greene Tuesday and at West Greene on Friday.