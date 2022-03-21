For the first time since 2016, Greeneville left the TSSAA Spring Fling with unfinished business last season.
Aside from the 2020 season canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Greeneville had won three consecutive state championships since 2017 before last year’s Class 2A semifinal loss to Page.
Youthful as they might be, the Greene Devils return several starters from last year’s semifinal team – starters who seek nothing less than the program’s fourth state championship.
In Class A, Chuckey-Doak has blocked West Greene from the Region 1-A tournament two consecutive seasons (2019, 2021). The teams split their regular season matches last year, before Chuckey-Doak eliminated West Greene with a 2-1 win in the District 1-A semifinals.
The two Greene County programs will challenge each other and defending champion University High for the District 1-A title this season, as UH lost to Gatlinburg-Pittman in last year’s Region 1-A semifinals. Chuckey-Doak, which lost 5-0 to the Buccaneers in the district championship, lost its region semifinal match at Austin-East 5-1.
West Greene began its 2022 season on the right foot Monday night, shutting out Claiborne 7-0 in Mosheim.
CHUCKEY-DOAK
Eventual state champion Austin-East, which has since moved up to Class 2A, ended Chuckey-Doak’s 2021 campaign – along with the All-State goalkeeping career of Bryann Zapata.
Fourth-year coach Cory Braithwaite does have his options, but replacing one of the best high school goalkeepers he’s ever seen won’t be easy. Hayden Anderson, a senior, along with freshmen Levi Wirt and Sean Humbert are the front-runners to replace Zapata on goal. And each one is good in his own way.
“Goalie sense goes to Wirt, raw athleticism goes to Anderson, and aggressive attitude goes to Humbert,” said Braithwaite, who will decide between the three in Chuckey-Doak’s season opener today.
Two returning seniors will play key roles for the Black Knights, who went 5-8-2 last season. Roberto Vazquez will spearhead the Chuckey-Doak offense, while Josue Benitez returns to the Black Knights’ back line.
Rio Little will move to the midfield this season, with fellow junior Ethan Grindstaff at the top of Chuckey-Doak’s formation. Grindstaff scored both goals in Chuckey-Doak’s 2-1 district semifinal win over West Greene last year.
Ethan Wagers, another junior, will likely play multiple positions on the pitch. Don’t be surprised if he plays all 11 spots before it’s said and done.
Sophomore Marco Rojas will also be counted on for his expertise on set pieces, along with his ability to move into space without the ball according to Braithwaite.
“Our schedule is a difficult one, and we want to use this to continue to improve and push our program throughout the season,” the coach said. “Results are important, but growth as a squad on and off the field is the priority.”
Chuckey-Doak visits Elizabethton for its season opener Tuesday.
GREENEVILLE
Consider hungry an understatement. Last year’s state semifinal loss to Page lit a fire in Greeneville’s returning players.
Coach Jerry Graham’s club returns seven starters from 2021, including four seniors, coming off a 13-8-2 campaign.
Naturally, Graham’s top priority has been to replace two All-State selections in midfielder Samuel Crawford and goalkeeper Colby Freeman, along with center back Jacob Hillyer.
Juniors Drew Shelton and Brady Quillen, both First Team All-Region selections, will hold down the center of Greeneville’s midfield as the only two starting inside mids back from 2021. Look for junior Alden Wakefield to help solidify the midfield.
Replacing Freeman on goal will be senior Aiden Creech this season, while Landyn White steps into Hillyer’s center back position. Senior Cooper Shepard, junior Drew Hillyer and sophomore Connor Stayton all return to Greeneville’s back line. Drew Hillyer (First Team) and Shepard (Second Team) earned All-District accolades last spring.
Blake Rogers and Cade Snelson, two returning seniors who made the All-Region Second Team as juniors, will provide an attack on the wings with sophomore Austin Beets at the top of the Devils’ formation.
“We are a youthful team this year with a strong work ethic and team goal to get back to the State Tournament this year,” Graham said. “With that youth, we are just being patient and really working on our team chemistry. We also have a lot of players that can step in, as we feel we have great depth in our reserves. But we are focusing on one game at a time and just enjoying being out on the field again.”
The Greene Devils visit former region rival and reigning Class 2A state champion Sevier County, now a member of Class 3A, on Tuesday.
WEST GREENE
No wonder fourth-year coach Logan Minnick is optimistic. The first All-State soccer player in West Greene history is back for his senior year.
Blair Shelton scored eight goals and dished out 13 assists in 2021. And he’d surely love nothing more than to follow his record-setting football kicking career by leading the Buffaloes to their first district championship game and region semifinal appearance since 2016.
Hunter Gregg will also play a key role for West Greene this year, having earned First Team All-District honors last season.
Other than those two, West Greene has several spots to fill from last year’s 5-5-1 squad.
“We are still finding our identity as a team since we have so many new players,” Minnick said. “Our expectations don’t change. We always expect the best out of ourselves, and we expect to go out there and compete every game and attempt to get results. We have pieces to be successful, but how we commit to improving every day will define our success.”
Minnick should certainly feel more comfortable after Monday’s 7-0 win over Claiborne, as junior newcomer Joshi Haase scored four goals for the Buffaloes (1-0). Dani Cicero added two and Shelton had one along with five assists.
Jonas Wick and Kaden Gallogly combined for the shutout win on goal.
The Buffaloes’ back line of Christopher Fuentes, Christian Fuentes, Fernando Mejia, Erik Ramirez and Zack Barkley also contributed to West Greene’s clean sheet against Claiborne.
West Greene tasted the District 1-A championship and Region 1-A semifinals last season but lost to Chuckey-Doak in the district semifinals. The teams split two regular season matches in 2021.
West Greene looks to start the year 2-0 on Tuesday with a trip to Sullivan East.